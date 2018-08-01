RBR : Futuro Skills Stevedore Training

Newsflash

June 2018

Mocimboa da Praia Stevedore Training

Zona Norte Desenvolvimento Lda (ZND) who are the port operators for the Port of Mocimboa da Praia completed their first stevedore training session at the Port in preparation for the first cargoes arriving for last-mile transhipment to the gas project area at Afungi, Palma just 80kms from the Port of Mocimboa da Praia.

The training took place over three days at the port from the 9th to the 12th June 2018, and was facilitated by Futuro Skills Lda, a Mozambican company specialising in international-standard training in for the construction, mining and oil and gas industries.

36 Local stevedores took part in the training which will equip them with the important skills to operate safely and efficiently in the port.

The training is seen as the first step to revitalising the local community, by providing them with skills to enable them to benefit from the opportunities for skills that will be needed over the coming months and years as the Afungi gas project develops in Palma.

For more information on Futuro Skills: www.futuroskills.com

Mocimboa da Praia Stevedore Training Session

Stevedores ready for the arrival of MV Alpha Transporter

