RCM Beteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft    RCMN   DE000A1RFMY4

RCM BETEILIGUNGS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (RCMN)
RCM Beteiligungs AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/12/2018 | 05:15pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2018 / 17:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Petrovka GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Fenner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RCM Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900CIUYJHJL6TU820 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.1100 EUR 844000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.1100 EUR 844000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RCM Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.rcm-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41135  12.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Schmitt Chairman-Management Board
Peter Steinbrenner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Fenner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Voss Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCM BETEILIGUNGS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT4.35%41
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%57 294
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%28 702
VONOVIA-7.51%22 850
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN-3.98%15 279
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.30%14 921
