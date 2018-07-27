Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RCR Tomlinson Limited    RCR   AU000000RCR7

RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED (RCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RCR Tomlinson : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 09:52am CEST

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED 008 898 486

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on

25 July 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

26 July 2018

The previous notice was dated

24 July 2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of Change

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's

change

relevant interest

(4)

given in

Number of

votes

changed

relation to

securities affected

affected

change (5)

Please see Appendix A.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Philip Alexander

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

27 July 2018

Contact details for this notice:

--------------------------------------------------------Philip Alexander

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +852 2971 6074 --------------------------------------------------------

RCR - Appendix A

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change

Number of securities

Class

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Stock borrowed

N/A

10,000

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Stock returned

N/A

(1,000)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

126,668

46,874

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

131,902

(48,656)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

66,164

24,358

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

39,807

14,678

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

68,892

(25,316)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

26,053

(9,582)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

6,217

(2,290)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

1,348

498

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

7,059

(2,599)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

14,087

(5,189)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

11,074

(4,069)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

16,264

(5,991)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

17,976

(6,622)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

256

(94)

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

4,817

1,774

Ordinary

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 07:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
09:52aRCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
07/04RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
06/20RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
05/02RCR TOMLINSON : $175M EPC and O&M Contracts finalised for 100MWac Haughton
AQ
04/30RCR TOMLINSON : Finalises Contract for 100MW Haughton Solar Farm
PU
04/11RCR TOMLINSON : Awarded $60M Greenough River Solar Farm 30MWac Expansion Project
AQ
04/10RCR TOMLINSON : wins $60m Greenough solar expansion project
AQ
04/10RCR TOMLINSON : Awarded Greenough River Solar Farm 30MWac Expansion
PU
03/23RCR TOMLINSON : 22 March 2018 RCR to Commence Work on Utility-Scale Battery Stor..
AQ
03/14RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 813 M
EBIT 2018 53,0 M
Net income 2018 36,0 M
Finance 2018 51,1 M
Yield 2018 2,70%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 463 M
Chart RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RCR Tomlinson Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,45  AUD
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Joseph Dalgleish Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick James McKenzie Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Phipps Chief Financial Officer
Eva Desiree Rita Skira Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Hartley Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED-32.00%342
VINCI-0.72%59 472
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-9.36%36 187
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.61%27 896
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.96%26 965
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%24 120
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.