Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RCR Tomlinson Limited    RCR   AU000000RCR7

RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED (RCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RCR Tomlinson : Continuation of Voluntary Suspension and Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 02:16am CEST

PO Box 5424, 310 George Street Sydney NSW 2000www.rcrtom.com.au

Level 23, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place Sydney NSW 2000

P +61 2 8413 3000 F +61 8 9361 0724

E[email protected]

7 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Attention:

Listings Advisor

Ms Lisa Banh

BY FAX:

(02) 9241 7620

BY EMAIL:

[email protected]

Dear Lisa

RCR TOMLINSON LTD (ASX CODE: RCR) - BUSINESS UPDATE, LEADERSHIP CHANGE AND EXTENSION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

RCR Tomlinson Ltd ("Company") refers to its announcement on 1 August 2018, pursuant to which the Company requested a voluntary suspension pending an update to the market on the likely financial impact of cost overruns recently discovered on a project. The Company hereby requests an extension of the voluntary suspension of the Company's shares (ASX code: RCR).

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Company confirms that the cost overruns referred to in the announcement on 1 August 2018 occurred at a single project, nearing completion ("the Project").

The Board is treating this matter with utmost seriousness and approaching its investigation as a matter of priority. The investigation is being undertaken by a group comprising members of the Board and a subset of the senior management team, to ensure that the Company remains focused on the operations of the business and on capitalising on its growth opportunities. The Company continues to conduct business as usual at all of its other projects.

LEADERSHIP CHANGE

After 10 years as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Dr Paul Dalgleish will step down as Managing Director & CEO of the RCR Group.

The Board of the Company has appointed current Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr Bruce James, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, commencing today. Mr James has extensive experience in contracting businesses across the infrastructure, resources, oil & gas, defence and energy sectors, including as Chief Executive Transfield Services (ANZ) and Chief Executive Transfield Services (Resources and Energy).

Mr James will be supported in his role by the existing senior management team including Chief Financial Officer, Mr Andrew Phipps, and Chief Operating Officer, Mr Conal McCullough.

RCR Tomlinson Ltd | ABN 81 008 898 486 |www.rcrtom.com.au| [email protected]

Mr James' appointment as Interim CEO will continue until a permanent CEO is employed by the Company but may also be terminated for cause or with four weeks' notice by either party. The fixed remuneration for the Interim CEO will be the same as the fixed remuneration for the CEO role as previously disclosed in the Company's remuneration report.

VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company:

  • a) requests that its securities remain suspended from trading pending completion of the investigation of the likely financial impact of the cost overruns at the Project, which is expected to have a material negative impact on FY18 earnings, as well as preparations for any initiatives required to address the impact of those cost overruns. Given the materiality of the cost overruns and the need to undertake further work to assess the likely financial impact, the Company is not yet in a position to make an announcement regarding this matter. The Company considers it appropriate that it remains in voluntary suspension so that it can manage its continuous disclosure obligations and to avoid the market trading in RCR securities on a basis that is not reasonably informed; and

  • b) requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the Company making an announcement to the market and the commencement of normal trading on 31 August 2018; and

  • c) is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be extended; and

  • d) is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about its suspension at this time.

Your faithfully

Darryl Edwards Company Secretary RCR Tomlinson Ltd

FURTHER INFORMATION

Media Adviser

Quay Advisers John Hurst 0418 708 663

7 August 2018

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 00:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
02:16aRCR TOMLINSON : Continuation of Voluntary Suspension and Business Update
PU
08/01RCR TOMLINSON : Request for Voluntary Suspension
PU
07/30RCR TOMLINSON : Trading Halt
PU
07/27RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
07/04RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
06/20RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
05/02RCR TOMLINSON : $175M EPC and O&M Contracts finalised for 100MWac Haughton
AQ
04/30RCR TOMLINSON : Finalises Contract for 100MW Haughton Solar Farm
PU
04/11RCR TOMLINSON : Awarded $60M Greenough River Solar Farm 30MWac Expansion Project
AQ
04/10RCR TOMLINSON : wins $60m Greenough solar expansion project
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 813 M
EBIT 2018 53,0 M
Net income 2018 36,0 M
Finance 2018 51,1 M
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 463 M
Chart RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RCR Tomlinson Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,25  AUD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Joseph Dalgleish Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick James McKenzie Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Phipps Chief Financial Officer
Eva Desiree Rita Skira Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Hartley Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED-30.00%343
VINCI-0.83%58 284
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-15.57%35 028
LARSEN & TOUBRO2.19%26 384
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.20%26 099
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%24 125
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.