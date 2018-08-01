Log in
RCR Tomlinson : Request for Voluntary Suspension

08/01/2018 | 02:48am CEST

Level 23, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box 5424, 310 George Street Sydney NSW 2000www.rcrtom.com.au

P +61 2 8413 3000 F +61 8 9361 0724

E[email protected]

1 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Attention:

Listings Advisor

Ms Lisa Banh

BY FAX:

(02) 9241 7620

BY EMAIL:

[email protected]

Dear Lisa

RCR TOMLINSON LTD (ASX CODE: RCR) - REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

RCR Tomlinson Ltd ("Company") refers to its announcement on 30 July 2018, pursuant to which the Company requested a trading halt pending an update to the market regarding its earnings for FY18. The Company hereby requests a voluntary suspension of the Company's shares (ASX code: RCR) with immediate effect.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company:

  • a) requests a voluntary suspension as it is in the process of reviewing cost overruns that were recently discovered on a project, which are expected to have a material negative impact on FY18 earnings. Given the materiality of the cost overruns and the need to undertake further work to assess the likely financial impact, the Company is not yet in a position to make an announcement regarding this matter. The Company considers it appropriate that it enters into a voluntary suspension so that it can manage its continuous disclosure obligations and to avoid the market trading in RCR securities on a basis that is not reasonably informed; and

  • b) requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the Company making an announcement to the market and the commencement of normal trading on 8 August 2018; and

  • c) is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted; and

  • d) is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about its suspension at this time.

Your faithfully

Darryl Edwards Company Secretary RCR Tomlinson Ltd

RCR Tomlinson Ltd | ABN 81 008 898 486 |www.rcrtom.com.au| [email protected] 1

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:47:04 UTC
