RCR Tomlinson : Request for Voluntary Suspension

RCR TOMLINSON LTD (ASX CODE: RCR) - REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
RCR Tomlinson Ltd ("Company") refers to its announcement on 30 July 2018, pursuant to which the Company requested a trading halt pending an update to the market regarding its earnings for FY18. The Company hereby requests a voluntary suspension of the Company's shares (ASX code: RCR) with immediate effect.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company:
-
a) requests a voluntary suspension as it is in the process of reviewing cost overruns that were recently discovered on a project, which are expected to have a material negative impact on FY18 earnings. Given the materiality of the cost overruns and the need to undertake further work to assess the likely financial impact, the Company is not yet in a position to make an announcement regarding this matter. The Company considers it appropriate that it enters into a voluntary suspension so that it can manage its continuous disclosure obligations and to avoid the market trading in RCR securities on a basis that is not reasonably informed; and
-
b) requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the Company making an announcement to the market and the commencement of normal trading on 8 August 2018; and
Your faithfully
Darryl Edwards Company Secretary RCR Tomlinson Ltd
