RCR Tomlinson : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
30 July 2018
RCR Tomlinson Limited - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of RCR Tomlinson Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 1 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Security Code:
RCR
Issued by
Lisa Banh
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
Market Announcement 1/1
Dear Lisa
RCR TOMLINSON LTD (ASX Code: RCR) - REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
RCR Tomlinson Ltd ("Company") requests a trading halt of the Company's shares (ASX code: RCR) with immediate effect.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Company:
a) requests the trading halt as it expects to make an announcement to the market regarding its earnings for FY18; and
b) requests the trading halt to remain in place until the earlier of the Company making an announcement to the market and the commencement of normal trading on 1 August 2017; and
c)is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Your faithfully
Darryl Edwards Company Secretary
RCR Tomlinson Ltd
