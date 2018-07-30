RCR Tomlinson : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

30 July 2018

RCR Tomlinson Limited - Trading Halt

The securities of RCR Tomlinson Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 1 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

RCR

Lisa Banh

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

30 July 2018

30 July 2018

RCR TOMLINSON LTD (ASX Code: RCR) - REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

RCR Tomlinson Ltd ("Company") requests a trading halt of the Company's shares (ASX code: RCR) with immediate effect.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Company:

a) requests the trading halt as it expects to make an announcement to the market regarding its earnings for FY18; and

b) requests the trading halt to remain in place until the earlier of the Company making an announcement to the market and the commencement of normal trading on 1 August 2017; and

c)is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Your faithfully

Darryl Edwards Company Secretary

RCR Tomlinson Ltd

