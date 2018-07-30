Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RCR Tomlinson Limited    RCR   AU000000RCR7

RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED (RCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RCR Tomlinson : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:47am CEST

Market Announcement

30 July 2018

RCR Tomlinson Limited - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of RCR Tomlinson Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 1 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Security Code:

RCR

Issued by

Lisa Banh

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

30 July 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

PO Box 5424, 310 George Street Sydney NSW 2000www.rcrtom.com.au

Level 23, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place Sydney NSW 2000

P +61 2 8413 3000 F +61 8 9361 0724

E[email protected]

30 July 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Attention:

Listings Advisor

Ms Lisa Banh

BY FAX:

(02) 9241 7620

BY EMAIL:

[email protected]

Dear Lisa

RCR TOMLINSON LTD (ASX Code: RCR) - REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

RCR Tomlinson Ltd ("Company") requests a trading halt of the Company's shares (ASX code: RCR) with immediate effect.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Company:

  • a) requests the trading halt as it expects to make an announcement to the market regarding its earnings for FY18; and

  • b) requests the trading halt to remain in place until the earlier of the Company making an announcement to the market and the commencement of normal trading on 1 August 2017; and

c)is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Your faithfully

Darryl Edwards Company Secretary

RCR Tomlinson Ltd

RCR Tomlinson Ltd | ABN 81 008 898 486 |www.rcrtom.com.au| [email protected] 1

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 02:46:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
04:47aRCR TOMLINSON : Trading Halt
PU
07/27RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
07/04RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
06/20RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from UBS Group
PU
05/02RCR TOMLINSON : $175M EPC and O&M Contracts finalised for 100MWac Haughton
AQ
04/30RCR TOMLINSON : Finalises Contract for 100MW Haughton Solar Farm
PU
04/11RCR TOMLINSON : Awarded $60M Greenough River Solar Farm 30MWac Expansion Project
AQ
04/10RCR TOMLINSON : wins $60m Greenough solar expansion project
AQ
04/10RCR TOMLINSON : Awarded Greenough River Solar Farm 30MWac Expansion
PU
03/23RCR TOMLINSON : 22 March 2018 RCR to Commence Work on Utility-Scale Battery Stor..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 813 M
EBIT 2018 53,0 M
Net income 2018 36,0 M
Finance 2018 51,1 M
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 7,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 463 M
Chart RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RCR Tomlinson Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,25  AUD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Joseph Dalgleish Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick James McKenzie Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Phipps Chief Financial Officer
Eva Desiree Rita Skira Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Hartley Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED-30.00%343
VINCI2.60%58 827
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-10.91%35 391
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-4.15%27 389
LARSEN & TOUBRO3.88%26 648
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%24 024
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.