RE/MAX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. - RMAX

On November 2, 2017, the Company revealed an ongoing investigation by a special committee formed by its board of directors for the purpose of conducting an internal investigation into “allegations concerning actions of certain members of the Company's senior management including… a previously undisclosed loan of personal funds from David L. Liniger, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, to Adam M. Contos, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer, and allegations of wrongdoing in employment practices and conduct.” Further, as a result of the investigation, the Company would be delaying its Q3 2017 earnings release.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether RE/MAX’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to RE/MAX’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

