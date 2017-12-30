RE/MAX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. - RMAX

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE: RMAX).
On November 2, 2017, the Company revealed an ongoing investigation by a
special committee formed by its board of directors for the purpose of
conducting an internal investigation into “allegations concerning
actions of certain members of the Company's senior management including…
a previously undisclosed loan of personal funds from David L. Liniger,
the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, to Adam M.
Contos, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer, and allegations of
wrongdoing in employment practices and conduct.” Further, as a result of
the investigation, the Company would be delaying its Q3 2017 earnings
release.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether RE/MAX’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to RE/MAX’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of RE/MAX shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005282/en/