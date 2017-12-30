Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Re/Max Holdings Inc    RMAX

RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC (RMAX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RE/MAX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. - RMAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX).

On November 2, 2017, the Company revealed an ongoing investigation by a special committee formed by its board of directors for the purpose of conducting an internal investigation into “allegations concerning actions of certain members of the Company's senior management including… a previously undisclosed loan of personal funds from David L. Liniger, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, to Adam M. Contos, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer, and allegations of wrongdoing in employment practices and conduct.” Further, as a result of the investigation, the Company would be delaying its Q3 2017 earnings release.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether RE/MAX’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to RE/MAX’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of RE/MAX shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC
04:51a RE/MAX INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
12/28 RE/MAX : Focused on Competitive Innovation
12/28 RE/MAX : 50 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold In First Year
12/27 RE/MAX : Agents Take Center Stage as Online Video Influencers
12/26 RE/MAX HOLDINGS,INC. (NYSE : RMAX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive..
12/26 RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
12/21 RE/MAX : Focused on Competitive Innovation
12/21 RE/MAX : Focused on Competitive Innovation
12/16 RE/MAX INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
12/15 RMAX The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation I..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/15 Financials - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 1 PM
12/15 JPMorgan shifts REIT ratings, has balanced outlook for 2018
11/21 My Assessment Of RE/MAX After A 23% Decline And Reports Of Executive Miscondu..
11/03 FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm
11/03 Re/Max postpones earnings amid investigation; shares down 8.5%
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 196 M
EBIT 2017 82,4 M
Net income 2017 26,9 M
Debt 2017 60,5 M
Yield 2017 1,50%
P/E ratio 2017 33,90
P/E ratio 2018 29,68
EV / Sales 2017 4,64x
EV / Sales 2018 4,60x
Capitalization 850 M
Chart RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Re/Max Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RMAX | US75524W1080 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 57,6 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Liniger Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Adam M. Contos Co-Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey D. Lewis President
Serene Smith Chief Operating Officer
Karri R. Callahan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC-13.48%850
CBRE GROUP INC38.33%14 919
ZILLOW GROUP INC13.74%7 775
JONES LANG LASALLE INC48.48%6 834
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%3 477
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG20.47%2 640
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.