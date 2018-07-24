Re/Max : Going Once, Going Twice…Almost SOLD to a Tiny Home Bidder!

DENVER, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The tiny home trend is growing as many Americans search for a small, mobile, eco-friendly and sometimes debt-free house that allows them the ability to travel and explore. Denver-based RE/MAX, with more than 120,000 agents worldwide, invites tiny home lovers from across the nation to bid themselves right into tiny homeownership — and score a BIG win for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN).

If you're one of those people who is considering going tiny, now's your chance to bid yourself right into a beautiful tiny home. On Thursday, July 26, at 12:01 a.m. (PDT), the Tiny Home for Tiny Tots (tinyhometinytots.com) campaign kicks off an auction of a one-of-a-kind tiny home with all of the proceeds supporting CMN hospitals located around the country. Images of the tiny home can be found at remax.com/newsroom/images-videos/remax-photos.

"If you're in the market for a tiny home, you don't want to miss this opportunity, especially because it means the proceeds from the winning bid will be donated to help sick and injured kids throughout the U.S.," said Abby Lee, RE/MAX Vice President, Marketing and Media Strategies. "For tiny home seekers or even people who want a vacation home or in-law suite on a large property, this is your chance at tiny homeownership. Giving back is a priority in the RE/MAX culture and we know even the tiniest efforts can make the biggest difference in our communities."

More about the tiny home

The 1.5 story, 1-bed, 1-bath tiny home was constructed by architecture students at Henry Ford College (HFC) in Dearborn, Michigan. The auction invites tiny home enthusiasts from across the continental U.S. to bid. RE/MAX will arrange for delivery of the tiny home from Michigan on its trailer to the winning bidder.

Highlights of the tiny home include exterior pine and cedar siding, Cali Bamboo flooring, four-burner gas range and stove, washer and dryer, Reinhard Fireclay Farmhouse Sink, sealed maple butcher block counter top, ceramic tile bathroom flooring and air conditioning.

How to bid on the tiny home

To find out more about the tiny house, register to bid for the auction or to see official rules, visit tinyhometinytots.com. More than 225 bidders are currently registered.

About the tiny home builder

Students in HFC's Building Science Department put practical application to their studies during the semester-long tiny home project. HFC students in Architecture and Interior Design collaboratively designed and built the tiny home — participating in all areas of design, from structure to systems, to the selection of interior furnishings with an eye on trendy and unique styles that would draw bidders to the auction.

"We are incredibly honored to work on this project in partnership with RE/MAX and to know that this home will not only give our students a unique, hands-on opportunity to design and build a real home, but that the auction of the tiny house will help to provide medical care to children in so many communities," said Henry Ford Chair of Building Science, Chad Richert.

About the RE/MAX Network

About Henry Ford College

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

