RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC (RMAX)
08/02 10:02:02 pm
48.9 USD   -1.21%
02:07aRE/MAX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02RE/MAX : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
08/01RE/MAX : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
Re/Max Holdings Inc : RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

August 3, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CE90E473ED303.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 214 M
EBIT 2018 81,5 M
Net income 2018 33,8 M
Debt 2018 163 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 29,16
P/E ratio 2019 24,19
EV / Sales 2018 4,86x
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
Capitalization 878 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 58,4 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Contos Chief Executive Officer
David L. Liniger Non-Executive Chairman
Serene M. Smith Chief Operating Officer
Karri R. Callahan Chief Financial Officer
Carie Zoellner Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC0.82%878
CBRE GROUP INC13.88%16 939
ZILLOW GROUP INC42.19%11 304
JONES LANG LASALLE INC12.35%7 743
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.44%3 105
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC25.36%3 060
