REA : Notice of Full Year Results to the Market

ASX Announcement 24 July 2018

Notice of Full Year Results to the Market

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) advises that it will announce its results for the full year ended 30 June 2018 on Friday, 10 August 2018.

A results briefing will be hosted by Tracey Fellows, Chief Executive Officer and Owen Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, at 8.30am (AEST) on Friday, 10 August 2018.

The full recording of the results briefing will be available on the REA website www.rea‐group.com on that date.

For more information:

REA Group Limited Investors REA Group Limited Media Owen Wilson Natalie Cerny Chief Financial Officer Senior Manager Corporate Affairs & Communications P: +61 3 8456 4288 P: +61 407 487 221 E: [email protected]‐group.com E: [email protected]‐group.com

