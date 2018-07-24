Log in
REA GROUP LIMITED (REA)

REA GROUP LIMITED (REA)
End-of-day quote  - 07/23
89.14 AUD   -0.40%
REA : Notice of Full Year Results to the Market

07/24/2018 | 03:03am CEST

ASX Announcement 24 July 2018

Notice of Full Year Results to the Market

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) advises that it will announce its results for the full year ended 30 June 2018 on Friday, 10 August 2018.

A results briefing will be hosted by Tracey Fellows, Chief Executive Officer and Owen Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, at 8.30am (AEST) on Friday, 10 August 2018.

The full recording of the results briefing will be available on the REA website www.rea‐group.com on that date.

For more information:

REA Group Limited Investors

REA Group Limited Media

Owen Wilson

Natalie Cerny

Chief Financial Officer

Senior Manager Corporate Affairs & Communications

P: +61 3 8456 4288

P: +61 407 487 221

E: [email protected]‐group.com

E: [email protected]‐group.com

About REA Group Limited: (www.rea‐group.com): REA Group Limited ACN 068 349 066 (ASX:REA) ("REA Group") is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. REA Group operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au, Chinese property site myfun.com and a number of property portals in Asia via its ownership of iProperty Group. REA Group also owns Smartline Home Loans Pty Ltd, an Australian mortgage broking franchise group, and holds a significant shareholding in property websites Move, Inc in the US and PropTiger in India.

Disclaimer

REA Group Limited published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 01:02:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 807 M
EBIT 2018 416 M
Net income 2018 270 M
Debt 2018 146 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 42,33
P/E ratio 2019 34,46
EV / Sales 2018 14,8x
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
Capitalization 11 788 M
Chart REA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
REA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 90,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tracey Fellows Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamish Roy McLennan Chairman
Owen James Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Freudenstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REA GROUP LIMITED16.76%8 832
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-9.12%455 055
NETFLIX88.09%158 328
NASPERS LIMITED-3.29%109 896
IQIYI INC0.00%25 449
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-14.85%19 430
