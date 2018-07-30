Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reabold Resources PLC    ATG   GB00B01G6R56

REABOLD RESOURCES PLC (ATG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Reabold Resources : Update on Reabold California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 08:22am CEST

30th July 2018

Reabold Resources Plc

('Reabold' or 'the Company')

Update on Reabold California

Reabold is pleased to announce that workover activity at the Monroe Swell area, in which Reabold holds a 50% equity interest following its recent acquisition of Gaelic resources, is underway and showing initial signs of success.

Contract operator Integrity Management Solutions is undertaking a four well workover programme, consisiting of the Doud A-1, A-2, A-3 and A-7 wells. Pumping units have been installed at all four locations, and well intervention work has taken place on the A-3 and A-1 wells, with significant oil shows evident in both wells.

The A-3 well has now been put onto production. The majority of fluids recovered to date consist of the load water pumped into the well as part of the workover programme; Integrity expect the rate of oil production to increase as this is recovered over the coming days.

The A-1 well will be put onto production shortly, with well intervention work on A-2 and A-7 to follow.

Stephen Williams, co-CEO commented:

'In addition to the early cash flow and impressive financial return metrics, a successful workover programme also provides much encouragement for the subsequent drilling activity that will take place on the California assets in the coming weeks and months.'

Construction of the West Brentwood dilling location will take place this week. West Brentwood will be the first well to be drilled on Reabold's California assets, and we expect the well to spud in August.

Sachin Oza, co-CEO commented:

'We are delighted that California has already gone into production, and look forward to an extremely exciting next few months, with multiple drilling events taking place across our diversified portfolio of investments.'

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Reabold Resources plc

Stephen Williams

Sachin Oza

c/o Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Roland Cornish

James Biddle

Felicity Geidt

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Camarco

James Crothers

Billy Clegg

Ollie Head

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Whitman Howard Limited- Joint Broker

Nick Lovering

Grant Barker

+44 (0) 20 7659 1234

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd- Joint Broker

Andy Thacker

+44 (0) 20 3621 4120

Disclaimer

Reabold Resources plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 06:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
08:22aREABOLD RESOURCES : Update on Reabold California
PU
07/25REABOLD RESOURCES : Update on Colter and Wick Projects
PU
07/11REABOLD RESOURCES : Parta - Independent Evaluation Results
PU
06/29REABOLD RESOURCES : Result of GM, and Acquisition of Gaelic Resources
PU
06/29REABOLD RESOURCES : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2017
PU
06/22REABOLD RESOURCES : General Meeting
PU
06/14REABOLD RESOURCES : Acquisition of Gaelic Resources and Notice of GM
PU
06/04REABOLD RESOURCES : CPR on Corallian owned Oulton Appraisal Project
PU
05/30REABOLD RESOURCES : Final tranche of investment in Corallian Energy
PU
05/23REABOLD RESOURCES : Corallian 30th Seaward Licensing Round Award
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Sachin Oza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Williams Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Samuel Edelman Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Samaha Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-13.76%41 595
INVESTOR2.30%33 088
HAL TRUST0.65%14 337
KINNEVIK9.59%9 448
REMGRO LIMITED-9.08%8 437
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.