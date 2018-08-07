Real Estate Credit Investments : Investment Manager Fact Sheet

This announcement contains inside information.

Date and time of release: 07 August 2018, 7:00 am

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Investment Manager Fact Sheet

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company"), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2018 is now available on the Company's website:

www.recreditinvest.com/investmentmanagerreports

For further information please contact:

Broker: Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital) +44 (0)20 3100 2222 Investor Relations: Nicole von Westenholz (Cheyne) +44 (0)20 7968 7482

-----END------