Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd    RECI   GB00B0HW5366

REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD (RECI)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 05:35:15 pm
170 GBp   +0.59%
08:16aREAL ESTATE CRE : Investment Manager Fact Sheet
PU
07/05REAL ESTATE CRE : Investment Manager Fact Sheet
PU
06/28REAL ESTATE CRE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Real Estate Credit Investments : Investment Manager Fact Sheet

0
08/07/2018 | 08:16am CEST

This announcement contains inside information.

Date and time of release: 07 August 2018, 7:00 am

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Investment Manager Fact Sheet

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (the "Company"), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2018 is now available on the Company's website:

www.recreditinvest.com/investmentmanagerreports

For further information please contact:

Broker:

Richard Crawley / Richard Bootle (Liberum Capital)

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Investor Relations:

Nicole von Westenholz (Cheyne)

+44 (0)20 7968 7482

-----END------

Disclaimer

RECI - Real Estate Credit Investments Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:15:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 22,8 M
EBIT 2018 18,9 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 27,5 M
Yield 2018 7,06%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
Capitalization 265 M
Chart REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,03 €
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Bob Cowdell Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Michael Harrison Independent Director
John Edward Hallam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally-Anne Farnon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LTD1.19%307
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.56%7 371
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 262
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED2.40%3 665
CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC6.45%2 151
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 107
