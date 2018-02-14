Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  RealDolmen    REA   BE0003899193

REALDOLMEN (REA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 02/14 11:53:37 am
33.3000 EUR   -0.89%
11:36aREALDOLMEN : Bert Van Der Heyden praised in Vegas!
PU
02/01REALDOLMEN : Update your IT faster
PU
01/30REALDOLMEN : Rstore is your store! Come visit us to experience the n..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RealDolmen : Bert Van Der Heyden praised in Vegas!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:36am CET

Partnership

Since the start of 2014, Realdolmen has been partnered with Dynatrace as they both lead the efforts in Digital Performance Management. Realdolmen incorporates APM (Application Performance Management) and Dynatrace within the division SDES (Software Delivery Enablement Services). That is quite unique! Most would associate monitoring with manufacturing environments, not software development processes. Considering Dynatrace is developed for manufacturing environments, we will gladly make use of that notion. But our ultimate goal is to integrate APM in the pipeline for software and prioritize performance in the minds of developers. As a result, you can avoid problems before production even begins.

Perform Vegas 2018

Bert would not describe himself as an explorer, much less a gambler. And still he left for Vegas to speak at Perform, in collaboration with KBC, to talk about the constructive partnership between Realdolmen and KBC. He has also obtained his 6th Dynatrace certificate. This time by the completely renewed Dynatrace, in which they have reinvented themselves and the entire APM world. Monitoring redefined!

The community of Dynatrace interacts in an interesting manner. Questions, answers and RFEs (Request for enhancement) can be retrieved on the forum and it is easy to provide input yourself. Bert has taken charge right from the start. He answers questions from users on the forum using his years of experience and the knowledge from his Dynatrace APM Master certificate (and there are only three other holders of this certificate that do not work for Dynatrace). This is a very cooperative approach that reaps rewards in many ways.

Our Rock Star Award is our highest honor. The Dynatrace Community members who provide exceptional contributions over the course of an entire year are recognized. These people go above and beyond their daily work to help out other Community members.

Bert van der Heyden was named Most Valuable Partner Contributor Worldwide at Dynatrace Perform in Las Vegas. As the winner, he was awarded a Dynatrace UFO. It may not mean much to you, but it is a legendary IoT device that can be controlled via an API. In the monitoring atmosphere the UFO warns if a problem is detected by Dynatrace. It will soon be displayed in one of our offices (with the matching green glow). Bert considers it an honor for the APM team and Realdolmen. By his own admission, he could never have achieved it without the necessary backing.

We grow together

Bert finds fulfillment and pleasure in creating and sharing valuable content. In doing so, he received the full support of his unit manager, Bert Jagers. Furthermore, he proactively takes the steps needed to achieve his goals. He strives to be, and remain, the Dynatrace knowledge leader of Belgium. And according to Bert, that requires an environment similar to what Realdomen offers. A place to act freely. You do not need to search far and wide for innovation, as each of us has outstanding ideas. You only need to provide the environment in which they can grow.

RealDolmen NV published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:35:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALDOLMEN
11:36aREALDOLMEN : Bert Van Der Heyden praised in Vegas!
PU
02/01REALDOLMEN : Update your IT faster
PU
01/30REALDOLMEN : Rstore is your store! Come visit us to experience the new benefits ..
PU
01/29REALDOLMEN : Innovation does not happen by itself
PU
01/25VIRTUAL, AUGMENTED AND MIXED REALITY : what’s the difference?
PU
01/18REALDOLMEN : Three things to look out for on your journey to the cloud
PU
01/18REALDOLMEN : reaches MarketBuilder status in Commvault’s partner programme
PU
01/15REALDOLMEN : on a winning streak?
PU
01/11REALDOLMEN : Who’s building the smart city?
PU
01/08REALDOLMEN : Regarding Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 246 M
EBIT 2018 13,0 M
Net income 2018 9,00 M
Finance 2018 35,0 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 20,74
P/E ratio 2019 14,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capitalization 175 M
Chart REALDOLMEN
Duration : Period :
RealDolmen Technical Analysis Chart | REA | BE0003899193 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends REALDOLMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 37,0 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Marc de Keersmaecker General Manager
Thierry Janssen Executive Chairman
Paul de Schrijver Chief Financial Officer
Jef Colruyt Non-Executive Director
Gaëtan Hannecart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALDOLMEN24.58%216
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.93%200 729
SAP-10.88%125 854
INTUIT-0.46%40 745
SERVICENOW INC12.92%25 136
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.65%13 376
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.