REALM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Realm Therapeutics : Presents at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

08/08/2018

Realm Therapeutics to Present at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, PA, August 8, 2018- Realm Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:RLM / AIM:RLM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics in immune-mediated diseases, announces today that Alex Martin, CEO, will be presenting at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. ET at the Parker New York.

A live and archived webcast of the Wedbush presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at www.realmtx.com.

About Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target the interplay between innate and adaptive immunity. The Company's programs seek to influence immune signalling and change the course of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Realm's lead drug development program utilizes the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis, and the Company is exploring its efficacy in other dermatology indications which include Acne Vulgaris, and Psoriasis, as well as other therapeutic areas. For more information on Realm Therapeutics please visit www.realmtx.com.

RNS-RLM

Contacts:

Realm Therapeutics plc

Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Marella Thorell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Outside US: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

US: +1 212 600 1902

Argot Partners

Stephanie Marks / Claudia Styslinger

+1 212 600 1902

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway / Mo Noonan

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Disclaimer

Realm Therapeutics plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:16:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 0,81 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 15,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 37,3x
EV / Sales 2019 53,7x
Capitalization 45,7 M
Chart REALM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Realm Therapeutics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALM THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Alexander Martin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Alexander Evan Spicer Non-Executive Chairman
Marella Thorell COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Christian Peters Chief Medical Officer
Joseph William Birkett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALM THERAPEUTICS PLC5.41%59
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 545
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC25.50%24 748
LONZA GROUP17.96%23 202
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.47%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.37%11 274
