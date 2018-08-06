Log in
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and an Update on Development Programs on Wednesday, August 8, 2018

08/06/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RETA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its second quarter 2018 financial results and give an update on recent progress on its development programs.

Second quarter financial results to be discussed during the call will be included in an earnings press release that will be available on the company’s website shortly before the call at http://news.reatapharma.com and will be available for 12 months after the call.  The webcast can be accessed on the Investors & News section of the company’s website.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 348-3946 (toll-free domestic) or (213) 358-0892 (international) and using conference ID 4089166.  An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the event and for 90 days after the call.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation.  Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling.

Contact:
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(972) 865-2219
[email protected]
http://news.reatapharma.com

Investor Relations:
Vinny Jindal
Vice President, Strategy
(469) 374-8721
[email protected]

Media:
Matt Middleman, M.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
(646) 627-8384
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
