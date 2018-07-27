Log in
RECKITT BENCKISER (RB.)

RECKITT BENCKISER (RB.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/27 09:11:29 am
6680.5 GBp   +5.85%
09:07aRECKITT BENCKIS : hikes revenue growth target helped by infant, chil..
RE
08:40aRECKITT BENCKIS : 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases; Raises Fiscal Ye..
DJ
08:12aRECKITT BENCKIS : HY Results 2018
PU
Reckitt Benckiser : 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases; Raises Fiscal Year Net-Revenue Target

07/27/2018 | 08:40am CEST

By Dimitrios Kontos

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) said Friday that first-half pretax profit increased 9.5% on year, and it raised its total net revenue growth target for the full year as its Infant Formula and Child Nutrition segment is exceeding expectations.

The consumer-goods company said pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 was 1.11 billion pounds ($1.46 billion) compared with GBP1.02 billion for the year-earlier period.

The company behind brands such as Cillit Bang cleaning products and Nurofen pain killers said revenue for the period rose to GBP6.14 billion from a restated figure of GBP4.98 billion for a year ago. The consensus forecast was for revenue of GBP6.01 billion, according to two analysts polled by FactSet.

Operating profit for the period increased to GBP1.29 billion from GBP1.06 billion a year earlier, the company said.

The board proposed an interim dividend of 70.5 pence a share, up from 66.6 pence a year earlier.

The company said that since its base business is delivering in line with expectations and the IFCN segment is ahead, it has raised its 2018 target for total net revenue growth at constant rates to between 14% and 15% from between 13% and 14% previously.

Reckitt Benckiser said its expectations for full-year operating margin, as well as its medium-term target of moderate operating margin expansion, remain unchanged.

Write to Dimitrios Kontos at [email protected]

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 535 M
EBIT 2018 3 345 M
Net income 2018 2 213 M
Debt 2018 9 655 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 19,98
P/E ratio 2019 17,90
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,09x
Capitalization 44 755 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 68,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
André Lacroix Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER-8.79%58 663
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-12.83%198 628
UNILEVER (NL)4.23%166 129
UNILEVER3.73%165 506
UNILEVER NV (ADR)1.01%165 382
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.28%56 936
