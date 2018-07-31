Reckitt Benckiser : Split concerns force Durex to recall some condoms in UK and Ireland

"Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK & Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product," Durex said in a statement.

Durex said only a limited number of batches were affected and that customers would be offered a full refund.

"Anyone using affected batches are advised to stop use over concerns they do not meet safety standards," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.

"There is a risk that the condom might tear or leak reducing its protection from sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)