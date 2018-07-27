Log in
Reckitt Benckiser : hikes revenue growth target helped by infant, child nutrition

07/27/2018 | 09:07am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic are seen in London

(Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser raised its annual revenue growth target on Friday after quarterly sales rose 4 percent on a like-for-like basis, helped by better-than-expected growth in its infant and child nutrition business.

The British maker of Dettol expects revenue to rise 14 to 15 percent, higher than its previous target of 13 to 14 percent.

Infant and child nutrition was experiencing strong growth above medium-term expectations, led by China, the world's largest market for the products, Reckitt said.

The higher forecast comes as Reckitt and other consumer goods companies struggle to raise prices in an ultra-competitive retail marketplace. However, the recent rise in costs have forced some of companies to pass along these to customers.

The maker of Durex condoms, Lysol disinfectant and Mucinex cold medicine said revenue rose 5 percent, on a pro-forma basis, to 3.02 billion pounds for the three months ended June 30.

The pro-forma growth was helped by 3 percent volume growth and 2 percent from pricing mix in the second quarter, the company said.

Since January, Reckitt began operating two units. Its health-related products, which make up most of the business, saw like-for-like sales up 3 percent, while its home and hygiene business that offers products like Harpic and Lysol rose 4 percent.

($1 = 0.7631 pounds)

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 535 M
EBIT 2018 3 345 M
Net income 2018 2 213 M
Debt 2018 9 655 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 19,98
P/E ratio 2019 17,90
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,09x
Capitalization 44 755 M
Chart RECKITT BENCKISER
Duration : Period :
Reckitt Benckiser Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECKITT BENCKISER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 68,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Adrian Nevil Hennah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seth Cohen Chief Information Officer
André Lacroix Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER-8.79%58 663
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-12.83%198 628
UNILEVER (NL)4.23%166 129
UNILEVER3.73%165 506
UNILEVER NV (ADR)1.01%165 382
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.28%56 936
