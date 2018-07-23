Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Recro Pharma Inc    REPH

RECRO PHARMA INC (REPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Recro Pharma Inc : DEADLINE ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Recro Pharma, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Recro Pharma, Inc. (''Recro Pharma" or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: REPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504651/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between July 31, 2017, and May 23, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 30, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Recro Pharma made false and misleading statements to the marketplace. The Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, was unlikely to receive FDA approval due to lacking sufficient supporting clinical data to demonstrate significant clinical benefits. As a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the class period and did not accurately reflect the results of business operations and the financial health of the Company. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about the Company became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
310-301-3335
[email protected]
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RECRO PHARMA INC
08:38pRECRO PHARMA INC : DEADLINE ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
06:36pRECRO PHARMA INC : NOTICE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action L..
AC
07/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in th..
BU
07/20RECRO PHARMA INC : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing o..
AC
07/19Free Technical Reports on Portola Pharma and Three Additional Biotech Equitie..
AC
07/18RECRO PHARMA INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action La..
AC
07/18RECRO PHARMA INC :
AC
07/16RECRO PHARMA INC : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a..
AC
07/14RECRO PHARMA INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
07/12RECRO PHARMA INC : DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/05RECRO PHARMA : No Relief If New Data Is Needed 
05/29Recro Pharma Tumbles On FDA CRL, Now In Oversold Territory 
05/26RECRO PHARMA : Oversold? 
05/24Midday Gainers / Losers (05/24/2018) 
05/24HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (05/24/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71,8 M
EBIT 2018 -61,9 M
Net income 2018 -71,3 M
Debt 2018 3,10 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 117 M
Chart RECRO PHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Recro Pharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECRO PHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,6 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerri A. Henwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wayne B. Weisman Chairman
Michael Celano Secretary & Chief Operating Officer
Ryan D. Lake Chief Financial Officer
Stewart Mccallum Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECRO PHARMA INC-38.16%117
GILEAD SCIENCES8.00%100 185
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.38%45 900
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.35%38 962
GENMAB10.45%10 874
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.33.30%9 332
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.