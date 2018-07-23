Recro Pharma Inc : DEADLINE ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Recro Pharma, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Recro Pharma, Inc. (''Recro Pharma" or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: REPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between July 31, 2017, and May 23, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 30, 2018.

According to the Complaint, Recro Pharma made false and misleading statements to the marketplace. The Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, was unlikely to receive FDA approval due to lacking sufficient supporting clinical data to demonstrate significant clinical benefits. As a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the class period and did not accurately reflect the results of business operations and the financial health of the Company. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about the Company became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

