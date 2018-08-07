Log in
Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants

08/07/2018 | 08:36am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Brussels, 07 August 2018-07:00 CET

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

Recticel announces that on 06 August 2018 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 4,177 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 03 December 2007 and (ii) 15,394 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 29 April 2014. This resulted in the issuance of 19,571 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 08 August 2018.

This results in the following overview:

before

current

Total subscribed capital (in EUR)

137 497 125

137 546 053

Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights)

54 998 850

55 018 421

Total number of outstanding warrants1

2 190 240

2 170 669

1Each w arrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.

°°°

Press release-Capital increase following exercise of warrants-07 August 2018-07:00 AM CET

Financial calendar

First half-year 2018 results

29.08.2018(at 07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2018 trading update

31.10.2018(at 07:00 AM CET)

Annual results 2018

28.02.2019(at 07:00 AM CET)

First quarter 2019 trading update

29.04.2019(at 07:00 AM CET)

Annual General Meeting

28.05.2019(at 10:00 AM CET)

First half-year 2019 results

30.08.2019(at 07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2019 trading update

30.10.2019(at 07:00 AM CET)

For additional information

RECTICEL- Olympiadenlaan 2, B-1140 Brussels (Evere)

PRESS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mr Olivier Chapelle

Mr Michel De Smedt

Tel: +32 2 775 18 01

Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38

[email protected]

[email protected]

Recticel in a nutshell

Recticel is a Belgian Group with a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the world.

Recticel employs 8,411 people in 98 establishments in 28 countries.

Recticel contributes to daily comfort with foam filling for seats, mattresses and slat bases of top brands, insulation material, interior comfort for cars and an extensive range of other industrial and domestic applications.

Recticel is the Group behind well-known bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®,

Sembella®, Swissflex®, Superba®, Ubica®, etc.) and GELTEX® inside. Within the Insulation sub-segment high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the well-known brands Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®. Technological progress and innovation have led to breakthrough at the biggest names in the Automotive industry thanks to Colo-Fast®, Colo-Sense® and Colo-Sense Lite®.

In 2017 Recticel achieved combined sales of EUR 1.46 billion (IFRS 11 consolidated sales: EUR 1.14 billion).

Recticel (Euronext: REC-Reuters: RECTt.BR-Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.

The press release is available in English, Dutch and French on the websitewww.recticel.com

Press release-Capital increase following exercise of warrants-07 August 2018-07:00 AM CET

2

Disclaimer

Recticel SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:35:05 UTC
