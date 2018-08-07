Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 07 August 2018-07:00 CET

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007 CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

Recticel announces that on 06 August 2018 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 4,177 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 03 December 2007 and (ii) 15,394 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 29 April 2014. This resulted in the issuance of 19,571 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 08 August 2018.

This results in the following overview:

before current Total subscribed capital (in EUR) 137 497 125 137 546 053 Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights) 54 998 850 55 018 421 Total number of outstanding warrants1 2 190 240 2 170 669 1Each w arrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share. °°°

Financial calendar First half-year 2018 results 29.08.2018(at 07:00 AM CET) Third quarter 2018 trading update 31.10.2018(at 07:00 AM CET) Annual results 2018 28.02.2019(at 07:00 AM CET) First quarter 2019 trading update 29.04.2019(at 07:00 AM CET) Annual General Meeting 28.05.2019(at 10:00 AM CET) First half-year 2019 results 30.08.2019(at 07:00 AM CET) Third quarter 2019 trading update 30.10.2019(at 07:00 AM CET) For additional information

RECTICEL- Olympiadenlaan 2, B-1140 Brussels (Evere)

PRESS INVESTOR RELATIONS Mr Olivier Chapelle Mr Michel De Smedt Tel: +32 2 775 18 01 Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38 [email protected] [email protected] Recticel in a nutshell

Recticel is a Belgian Group with a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the world.

Recticel employs 8,411 people in 98 establishments in 28 countries.

Recticel contributes to daily comfort with foam filling for seats, mattresses and slat bases of top brands, insulation material, interior comfort for cars and an extensive range of other industrial and domestic applications.

Recticel is the Group behind well-known bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®,

Sembella®, Swissflex®, Superba®, Ubica®, etc.) and GELTEX® inside. Within the Insulation sub-segment high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the well-known brands Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®. Technological progress and innovation have led to breakthrough at the biggest names in the Automotive industry thanks to Colo-Fast®, Colo-Sense® and Colo-Sense Lite®.

In 2017 Recticel achieved combined sales of EUR 1.46 billion (IFRS 11 consolidated sales: EUR 1.14 billion).

Recticel (Euronext: REC-Reuters: RECTt.BR-Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.

