Red Eagle Mining Intersects 4.4 Metres at 15.18 Grams Gold per Tonne and 1.3 Metres at 82.66 Grams Gold per Tonne

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Eagle Mining Corporation (TSX:R) (BVL:R) (OTCQX:RDEMF) is pleased to announce results from ongoing underground stope delineation drilling at the San Ramon Gold Mine, Santa Rosa Gold Project, Antioquia, Colombia. The results from 96 underground stope delineation holes (SRDU-0001 to SRDU-0096) were previously announced. Results from 91 additional underground stope delineation holes have been received (SRDU-0097 to SRDU-0195) with highlights including intersections:



Drill hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SRDU-0101 34.00 35.30 1.30 82.66 SRDU-0110 68.80 71.50 2.7 28.48 SRDU-0112 33.00 34.35 1.35 23.08 SRDU-0136 38.85 41.40 2.55 18.93 SRDU-0138 36.00 38.00 2.00 18.25 SRDU-0139 98.20 104.00 5.80 9.61 SRDU-0146 71.40 73.10 1.70 58.04 SRDU-0150 71.40 75.80 4.40 15.18 SRDU-0170 41.70 44.80 3.10 15.12

Three underground diamond drill rigs have completed 18,359 metres in 207 stope delineation holes with assays pending on holes SRDU-0196 to SRDU-0207. The results from the current underground production stope delineation drilling continue to return intercepts with grades significantly higher than the reserve grade of 5.2 g/t Au. For complete drilling results, please see Table 1 – Drill Hole Intersections, Table 2 – Drill Hole Specifications. Note that six drill holes are not reported in Table 1 as they are being re-assayed with results pending. Drill assays were composited by length-weighted averaging into intersections using a 2 g/t Au cut-off grade. For photographs of the drill core see Red Eagle Mining’s photostream on flickr.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All technical information for Red Eagle Mining’s Santa Rosa Gold Project is obtained and reported under formal quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) procedures and guidelines. Red Eagle Mining’s procedures are designed to meet or exceed C.I.M. “Best Practices Guidelines” and National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure. QA/QC protocols for drill core sampling and assaying include the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.

All drilling samples were collected with a diamond core drilling rig using approximately 0.5 metre sample intervals following industry standard practice. Activation Laboratories Ltd. prepared and assayed the samples at their laboratory in Medellin, Colombia. Fire Assay for Au (using a 50 gram sample) with an AAS finish was carried out routinely on all samples submitted. For all samples which returned initial Au fire assays of greater than 5 g/t, a second Fire Assay for Au was performed (also using a 50 gram sample) with a gravimetric finish.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Red Eagle Mining’s Vice President Exploration, David G. Thomas P. Geo., who is a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Red Eagle Mining

Red Eagle Mining is a gold producer focused on building shareholder value through acquiring, developing and operating gold and silver projects in Colombia, a jurisdiction with prolific historic production but until recently limited modern exploration. Red Eagle Mining owns 100% of the Santa Rosa Gold Project and controls Red Eagle Exploration which owns 100% of the Vetas Gold, California Gold and Santa Ana Silver Projects.

