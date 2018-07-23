Red Electrica de España : Electricity consumption of large companies fell 1% in June

The electricity consumption of large and medium-sized companies decreased 1% compared with the same month last year, according to data from the Red Eléctrica Index (IRE). Broken down by sector, industrial consumption fell 1.8% and consumption in the services sector rose 0.4%. The effects of seasonal and working patterns were factored in when calculating this data.

According to the IRE, in the last twelve months, the electricity consumption of these companies, once the effects of seasonal and working patterns were factored in, increased 1.7% over the same period the previous year. By sector, industrial consumption has increased 0.9% and that of the services sector by 1.7%.

Compared to June 2017, of the five activities with the highest electricity demand, the metallurgy industry has decreased 2.8%, the chemical industry has fallen 9.6%, the manufacturing industry for other non-metallic mineral products has risen 4.7%, the food industry has increased 2% and the paper industry has fallen 3.9%.

The activities that contributed most to the consumption of large companies in June were: electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply with an increase of 16.8%, the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products (4.7%), the manufacturing of electrical equipment and materials (9.8%), lodging and accommodation services (10.7%) and warehousing and support activities for transportation (4.3%).

The monthly electricity consumption data of each of the economic activities can be found in more detail in the IRE section of the Red Eléctrica website.

The IRE is an indicator which aims to provide information on the evolution of the electricity consumption of all large and medium-sized companies, defined as those with a contracted power capacity over 450 kilowatts. The measurements are collected at more than 23,400 points from approximately 13,900 companies. The consumption taken into account by the IRE represents about 47% of the total electricity demand, the remaining demand corresponds to residential consumers and other types of consumption.

