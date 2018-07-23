Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Red Eléctrica de España    REE   ES0173093024

RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA (REE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Red Electrica de España : Electricity consumption of large companies fell 1% in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:33am CEST

The electricity consumption of large and medium-sized companies decreased 1% compared with the same month last year, according to data from the Red Eléctrica Index (IRE). Broken down by sector, industrial consumption fell 1.8% and consumption in the services sector rose 0.4%. The effects of seasonal and working patterns were factored in when calculating this data.

According to the IRE, in the last twelve months, the electricity consumption of these companies, once the effects of seasonal and working patterns were factored in, increased 1.7% over the same period the previous year. By sector, industrial consumption has increased 0.9% and that of the services sector by 1.7%.

Compared to June 2017, of the five activities with the highest electricity demand, the metallurgy industry has decreased 2.8%, the chemical industry has fallen 9.6%, the manufacturing industry for other non-metallic mineral products has risen 4.7%, the food industry has increased 2% and the paper industry has fallen 3.9%.

The activities that contributed most to the consumption of large companies in June were: electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply with an increase of 16.8%, the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products (4.7%), the manufacturing of electrical equipment and materials (9.8%), lodging and accommodation services (10.7%) and warehousing and support activities for transportation (4.3%).

The monthly electricity consumption data of each of the economic activities can be found in more detail in the IRE section of the Red Eléctrica website.

The IRE is an indicator which aims to provide information on the evolution of the electricity consumption of all large and medium-sized companies, defined as those with a contracted power capacity over 450 kilowatts. The measurements are collected at more than 23,400 points from approximately 13,900 companies. The consumption taken into account by the IRE represents about 47% of the total electricity demand, the remaining demand corresponds to residential consumers and other types of consumption.

The Press Office of Red Eléctrica publishes all written and audio-visual information via the Twitter account @RedElectricaREE.

Also, on Facebook through the account RedElectricaREE.

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA
11:33aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Electricity consumption of large companies fell 1% in ..
PU
06/28RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/06RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has issued a..
PU
05/29RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The Board of Directors has resolved to re-appoint Mr. ..
PU
04/06Spain Approves Abertis's Purchase of Eutelsat's Hispasat Stake
DJ
03/14Spain's ACS, Italy's Atlantia sign deal on joint offer for Abertis
RE
03/13Abertis Shareholders Approve Hispasat Stake Sale
DJ
02/22RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Eléctrica carries out emergency response drills in La ..
PU
02/19RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The Company’s Board of Directors, on February 16..
PU
02/14RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA : annual earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/2725 'Safer' Dividend Utilities Show Positive Returns And Cash To Boot 
06/2750 Top-Yield Utilities Stocks For June 
06/22European Regulated Energy Utilities - Dividend Gems Protected By A 'Moat' 
05/22RED ELECTRICA : Spain's Energy Monopoly 
04/25Red Electrica Corporacion SA reports Q1 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 021 M
EBIT 2018 1 058 M
Net income 2018 703 M
Debt 2018 4 986 M
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 13,92
P/E ratio 2019 13,42
EV / Sales 2018 7,31x
EV / Sales 2019 7,10x
Capitalization 9 785 M
Chart RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA
Duration : Period :
Red Eléctrica de España Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,3 €
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Francisco Lasala Bernad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Folgado Blanco Executive Chairman
Bassam Al-Zarif Zabala Manager-Infrastructure & Operations Department
María Teresa Quirós Álvarez Chief Financial Officer
Ana María de Anca Ramos Manager-Information Systems & Technology Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA-3.34%11 327
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.11%56 922
IBERDROLA3.62%50 326
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.19%48 477
DOMINION ENERGY-12.08%46 984
EXELON CORPORATION6.70%40 778
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.