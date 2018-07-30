Red River Resources : June 2018 Quarterly Report Conference Call

ASX Code: RVR
30 July 2018
JUNE 2018 QUARTERLY REPORT
CONFERENCE CALL
Red River Resources (ASX: RVR) is hosting a conference call to discuss the June 2018 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8.30am (Eastern States) on Tuesday 31 July 2018.
The conference call will feature Managing Director Mel Palancian and Chief Financial Officer Rod Lovelady.
Call Details
Australia: Tuesday 31 July 2018 (Perth - 7am) (Sydney/Melbourne - 9am)
Conference ID: 713332
Listen online: http://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/preview/5b55189a73d9bb0cd6e6df8e
Audio access dial in numbers:
Australia: +612 9007 3187
Hong Kong: 800 966 806
Singapore: 800 101 2785
Canada: 1855 8811 339
New Zealand: 0800 453 055
United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245
United States: 1855 8811 339
In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.
End.
