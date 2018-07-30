Red River Resources : June 2018 Quarterly Report Conference Call

ASX Announcement

ASX Code: RVR

30 July 2018

JUNE 2018 QUARTERLY REPORT

CONFERENCE CALL

Red River Resources (ASX: RVR) is hosting a conference call to discuss the June 2018 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8.30am (Eastern States) on Tuesday 31 July 2018.

The conference call will feature Managing Director Mel Palancian and Chief Financial Officer Rod Lovelady.

Call Details

Australia: Tuesday 31 July 2018 (Perth - 7am) (Sydney/Melbourne - 9am)

Conference ID: 713332

Listen online: http://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/preview/5b55189a73d9bb0cd6e6df8e

Audio access dial in numbers:

Australia: +612 9007 3187

Hong Kong: 800 966 806

Singapore: 800 101 2785

Canada: 1855 8811 339

New Zealand: 0800 453 055

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245

United States: 1855 8811 339

In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then 2.

Address: Level 6, 350 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

T: +61 3 9095 7775 F: +61 3 9670 5942 E: [email protected]

www.redriverresources.com.au

For further information please visit Red River's website www.redriverresources.com.auor contact us:

Mel Palancian

Managing Director

[email protected] D: +61 3 9095 7775

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications [email protected] M: +61 420 582 887

2