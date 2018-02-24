Log in
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : Latin Burger Wins Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews' Annual Best of the Bash Award

02/24/2018

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burger & Brews (Red Robin) crowned a new Best of the Bash Award champion at the Heineken Light Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons hosted by Guy Fieri. Burger master Jorgie Ramos'Latin Burger took home top honors in Red Robin's annual competition at the prestigious Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival event. As part of the prize package, Ramos was presented with a check for $10,000 and the chance for his award-winning creation to appear on Red Robin's menu in the future.

'From the first bite of the Latin Burger we knew we had something special in our hands,' said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. 'Every burger we tasted here at the Burger Bash was packed with incredible flavor, but the Latin Burger is truly a Red Robin-worthy build that our guests would love to see on the menu.'

All chefs participating in the Heineken Light Burger Bash were invited to enter their burgers into Red Robin's Best of the Bash Award competition. Entrants were judged by a distinguished panel of judges including celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, past Best of the Bash Award winner Michell Sanchez and members of Red Robin's executive team.

'With so many delicious burgers in front of us, it was tough to narrow it down to one winner,' said Amanda Freitag. 'At the end of the day, it was the mouth-watering combination of Cantimpalo chorizo, sweet plantain marmalade, manchego cheese and chimi aioli on the Latin Burger that we felt was most deserving of Red Robin's Best of the Bash Award.'

In addition to the Best of the Bash, Red Robin showcased its commitment to a burgers and brews culture by serving the winning burger from its Golden Robin Awards, which features burgers created by talented Florida International University students, at the Heineken Light Burger Bash. Angelic Cox, the recipient of this year's honor, was on hand to treat attendees to her Jerk Man Burger featuring an enticing combination of sweet and spicy Caribbean flavors. The juicy, all-beef patty is flavored with Jamaican seasonings, a dollop of Jerk BBQ sauce and is topped with fresh mango salsa and Muenster cheese to deliver the taste of the islands in every bite.

For more information about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews or to find the nearest restaurant, visit www.redrobin.com.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are more than 560 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-burger-wins-red-robin-gourmet-burgers-and-brews-annual-best-of-the-bash-award-300603729.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

Nick Bucci, Coyne PR, 973-588-2000, [email protected]; Hannah Jones, Coyne PR, 973-588-2000, [email protected]

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. published this content on 24 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2018 16:36:02 UTC.

