RED ROCK RESORTS INC (RRR)
Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Behalf of Shareholders

03/03/2018 | 12:11am CET

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RRR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Red Rock, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: www.robbinsarroyo.com/red-rock-resorts-inc

Red Rock Shareholders Have Legal Options

If you own Red Rock stock and would like more information about your rights and potential remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected], or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
02/23Red Rock Resorts declares $0.10 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 630 M
EBIT 2018 331 M
Net income 2018 132 M
Debt 2018 2 793 M
Yield 2018 1,25%
P/E ratio 2018 25,07
P/E ratio 2019 20,89
EV / Sales 2018 4,00x
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
Capitalization 3 727 M
Chart RED ROCK RESORTS INC
Duration : Period :
Red Rock Resorts Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RRR | US75700L1089 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RED ROCK RESORTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 36,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank J. Fertitta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Haskins President
Joseph J. Hasson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Lawrence Cootey Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lorenzo J. Fertitta Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ROCK RESORTS INC-4.89%3 727
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.20%44 828
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.88%37 606
WYNN MACAU LTD11.67%18 222
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED1.27%11 894
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD1.52%11 406
