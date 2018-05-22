Log in
RED VIOLET INC (RDVT)
Red Violet : FOREWARN Partners with Jackson Area Association of Realtors®

05/22/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

Michigan-based Association purchases FOREWARN services to promote proactive agent safety for entire agent membership

FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Jackson Area Association of Realtors® (JAAR) has purchased FOREWARN™ for all of its member-agents in an effort to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity using just a phone number, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients such as financial and asset information. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

“Verifying prospective buyers, prior to face-to-face engagement, is a crucial first step for agents seeking to mitigate risk,” said James Reilly, President of FOREWARN. “We’re excited that FOREWARN will now be available as a vital safety solution for all of JAAR’s member-agents.”

As of today, the FOREWARN services purchased by the Jackson Area Association of Realtors® will be available at no cost to member-agents.

“Our Association prides itself in taking proactive measures to foster safe practices by our members,” said Melissa Tee, Executive Vice President of Jackson Area Association of Realtors®. “We believe FOREWARN will prove to be an essential tool, enabling our agents to conduct business with a greater level of safety.”

Existing JAAR agents will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription via email.

All other real estate agencies, agents and associations can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN™

At FOREWARN, we bring knowledge to the real estate industry through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable real estate professionals to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients such as financial and asset information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

RELATED LINKS: www.forewarn.com

About red violet™

At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our data and analytical solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, conducting investigations, identifying fraud and abuse, and collecting debts. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will prove to be an essential tool, enabling the members of the Jackson Area Association of Realtors ® to conduct business with greater level of safety. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Red Violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
Chart RED VIOLET INC
Duration : Period :
Red Violet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | RDVT | US75704L1044 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RED VIOLET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Derek Dubner Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Patrick Reilly President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael H. Brauser Chairman
Daniel MacLachlan Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Dell Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED VIOLET INC0.00%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.10%740 353
RED HAT35.95%29 010
SPLUNK INC38.70%16 920
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.08%14 315
CITRIX SYSTEMS19.95%14 276
