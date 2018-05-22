Red Violet : FOREWARN Partners with Jackson Area Association of Realtors®

FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), and the leading
provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents,
today announced that the Jackson Area Association of Realtors® (JAAR)
has purchased FOREWARN™ for all of its member-agents in an effort to
promote proactive real estate agent safety.
Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN
analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to
mitigate risks by verifying identity using just a phone number,
searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by
potential clients such as financial and asset information. FOREWARN
allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher
level of confidence.
“Verifying prospective buyers, prior to face-to-face engagement, is a
crucial first step for agents seeking to mitigate risk,” said James
Reilly, President of FOREWARN. “We’re excited that FOREWARN will now be
available as a vital safety solution for all of JAAR’s member-agents.”
As of today, the FOREWARN services purchased by the Jackson Area
Association of Realtors® will be available at no cost to member-agents.
“Our Association prides itself in taking proactive measures to foster
safe practices by our members,” said Melissa Tee, Executive Vice
President of Jackson Area Association of Realtors®. “We believe FOREWARN
will prove to be an essential tool, enabling our agents to conduct
business with a greater level of safety.”
Existing JAAR agents will receive specific instructions on how to move
forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription via email.
All other real estate agencies, agents and associations can learn more
about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.
About FOREWARN™
At FOREWARN, we bring knowledge to the real estate industry through
innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter
interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data
repository, our solutions enable real estate professionals to gain
real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching
for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential
clients such as financial and asset information. Risk assessment and due
diligence at your fingertips™.
About red violet™
At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through
powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and
efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what
matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through
leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our
data and analytical solutions harness the power of data fusion,
uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them
into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets
and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and
industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from
managing risk, conducting investigations, identifying fraud and abuse,
and collecting debts. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the
world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more
information, please visit www.redviolet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005681/en/