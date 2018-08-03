Log in
News Summary

RedFlow : Change of Director's Interest Notice - David Knox

08/03/2018 | 04:31am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Redflow Limited

ABN:

49 130 227 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David John Wissler Knox

Date of last notice

26 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

NA

Date of change

3 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

763,192

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

41,431

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

In lieu of director's fees of $6,660 for the period 1 April to 30 June 2018

No. of securities held after change

804,623

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of securities in lieu of director fees for the period of 1 April to 30 June 2018 as approved by shareholders at the AGM held on 24 November 2017.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

NA

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

NA

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

NA

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 02:30:04 UTC
