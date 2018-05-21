RedFlow : Visit Redflow at Australian Energy Storage show this week

Redflow Limited will have a high profile at the Australian Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition, running in Adelaide this week, on May 23-24.

As well as demonstrating its range of zinc-bromine flow batteries at the exhibition, Redflow technology evangelist and non-executive director Simon Hackett will give a keynote address at the conference on Thursday, May 24. Simon's will speak about 'Energy storage technology as the enabler of new energy applications and of new business models'.

On Stand 216, Redflow will showcase its ZBM2 zinc-bromine flow battery, which is used for telecommunications, commercial & industrial and grid-scale applications, and its ZCell residential system, which encloses a ZBM2 battery within an attractive weatherproof enclosure.

Redflow Sales Director Andrew Kempster said the stand would highlight the benefits of zinc-bromine flow battery chemistry. 'Redflow batteries offer unique advantages over legacy battery types such as lithium and lead-acid,' he said. 'These include 100 per cent daily depth of discharge for a warranted 10 years, sustained energy storage capacity of 10 kilowatt-hours for its operating life and tolerance of ambient temperatures as hot as 50 degrees Celsius. In a nutshell, Redflow batteries thrive on heat and hard work.'

Redflow batteries are deployed successfully at locations around Australia and internationally including:

For more information about attending the Australian Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition 2018, visit https://australianenergystorage.com.au/.