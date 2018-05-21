Log in
REDFLOW LTD (RFX)
RedFlow : Visit Redflow at Australian Energy Storage show this week

05/21/2018 | 04:40am CEST

Redflow Limited will have a high profile at the Australian Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition, running in Adelaide this week, on May 23-24.

As well as demonstrating its range of zinc-bromine flow batteries at the exhibition, Redflow technology evangelist and non-executive director Simon Hackett will give a keynote address at the conference on Thursday, May 24. Simon's will speak about 'Energy storage technology as the enabler of new energy applications and of new business models'.

On Stand 216, Redflow will showcase its ZBM2 zinc-bromine flow battery, which is used for telecommunications, commercial & industrial and grid-scale applications, and its ZCell residential system, which encloses a ZBM2 battery within an attractive weatherproof enclosure.

Redflow Sales Director Andrew Kempster said the stand would highlight the benefits of zinc-bromine flow battery chemistry. 'Redflow batteries offer unique advantages over legacy battery types such as lithium and lead-acid,' he said. 'These include 100 per cent daily depth of discharge for a warranted 10 years, sustained energy storage capacity of 10 kilowatt-hours for its operating life and tolerance of ambient temperatures as hot as 50 degrees Celsius. In a nutshell, Redflow batteries thrive on heat and hard work.'

Redflow batteries are deployed successfully at locations around Australia and internationally including:

For more information about attending the Australian Energy Storage Conference & Exhibition 2018, visit https://australianenergystorage.com.au/.

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 02:39:07 UTC
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 48,8 M
EBIT 2018 -0,60 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4,90 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 58,4 M
Chart REDFLOW LTD
Duration : Period :
RedFlow Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | RFX | AU000000RFX8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends REDFLOW LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Average Target 246%
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Harris Chief Executive Officer
Brett Stuart Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Aird Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michele Giulianini Chief Technology Officer
Howard Leigh Stack Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDFLOW LTD-11.15%44
KEYENCE CORPORATION5.59%75 064
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.57%52 287
NIDEC CORPORATION8.00%46 844
EMERSON ELECTRIC3.24%46 324
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-3.54%34 563
