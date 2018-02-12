Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Redx Pharma PLC    REDX   GB00BSNB6S51

REDX PHARMA PLC (REDX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Redx Pharma : Posting of Annual Accounts & AGM notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:31am CET

12 February 2018

REDX PHARMA PLC

('Redx' or 'the Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting, posting of Annual Report and Accounts

Redx Pharma, the drug discovery and development company focused on cancer and fibrosis, announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 2.00pm on 6 March 2018 at Redx Pharma Plc, Mereside, Alderley Park, Macclesfield SK10 4TG.

Following the announcement of the preliminary results for the financial year ended 30 September 2017 on 20 December 2017, the Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts and notice of Annual General Meeting have now been posted to shareholders. The Annual Report and Accounts is also available to view on Redx's website at www.redxpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Redx Pharma Plc

T: +44 1625 469 918

Iain Ross, Executive Chairman

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Advisor & Broker)

T: +44 20 7894 7000

Phil Davies

WG Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

T: +44 20 3705 9330

Claes Spång/ Chris Lee/ David Wilson

FTI Consulting

T: +44 20 3727 1000

Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert

About Redx Pharma Plc

Redx is a UK biotechnology company whose shares are traded on AIM (AIM:REDX). Redx is focused on creating and developing first, or potentially best in class drugs, in specific areas of cancer and fibrosis that address significant unmet medical need. Redx has an in-house discovery team with proven world-class chemistry capabilities.

Redx Pharma plc published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 10:30:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDX PHARMA PLC
11:31a REDX PHARMA : Posting of Annual Accounts & AGM notice
02/06 REDX PHARMA : Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2a
02/06 REDX PHARMA : First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2a Trial of RXC004
01/22 REDX PHARMA : appoints chief medical officer who will oversee launch of phase I ..
01/22 REDX PHARMA : appoints chief medical officer who will oversee launch of phase I ..
01/22 REDX PHARMA : Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
01/04 REDX PHARMA : Patent Issued for Pyridine Derivatives as Soft Rock Inhibitors (US..
2017 REDX PHARMA : Share Purchase by Directors
2017 REDX PHARMA : reborn with lower cost base and multiple shots on goal
2017 REDX PHARMA : Final Results for the Year Ended 30 September 2017
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -11,8 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 4,24 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 19,9 M
Chart REDX PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Redx Pharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | REDX | GB00BSNB6S51 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends REDX PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,65  GBP
Spread / Average Target 313%
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matilda Bingham Head-Research & Operations
Dominic Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard E. Armer Chief Scientific Officer
Andrew Saunders Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDX PHARMA PLC-23.17%28
GILEAD SCIENCES10.72%102 150
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.07%38 340
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-14.19%34 662
BIOVERATIV INC91.12%11 160
GENMAB0.78%10 428
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.