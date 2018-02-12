Redx Pharma : Posting of Annual Accounts & AGM notice

12 February 2018

REDX PHARMA PLC

('Redx' or 'the Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting, posting of Annual Report and Accounts

Redx Pharma, the drug discovery and development company focused on cancer and fibrosis, announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 2.00pm on 6 March 2018 at Redx Pharma Plc, Mereside, Alderley Park, Macclesfield SK10 4TG.

Following the announcement of the preliminary results for the financial year ended 30 September 2017 on 20 December 2017, the Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts and notice of Annual General Meeting have now been posted to shareholders. The Annual Report and Accounts is also available to view on Redx's website at www.redxpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

About Redx Pharma Plc

Redx is a UK biotechnology company whose shares are traded on AIM (AIM:REDX). Redx is focused on creating and developing first, or potentially best in class drugs, in specific areas of cancer and fibrosis that address significant unmet medical need. Redx has an in-house discovery team with proven world-class chemistry capabilities.