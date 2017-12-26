Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Reed's, Inc.    REED

REED'S, INC. (REED)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Reed's, Inc. Announces Closing of $14.0 Million Rights Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 03:30pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (NYSE American:REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of one of the nation’s leading portfolios of handcrafted, natural beverages, announced today the closing of its rights offering (the “Offering”) of $1.50 per unit and that it raised the full gross proceeds of $14.0 million in the Offering.

Pursuant to the Offering, Reed’s sold 9,333,333 units that consisted of one share of common stock and 1/2 of a warrant.   Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at an adjusted exercise price of $2.025 per share for three years from the date of issuance.

Investors who participated in the Offering should expect to see shares in their account within the next three business days.  Additionally, the balance of funds that were not allocated to the oversubscription of the Offering will be returned to participants via the method funded within the next three business days.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the dealer-manager in the Offering.  Questions about the rights offering may be directed to Maxim Group LLC at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, Attention Syndicate Department, or via email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

The Subscription Agent for the Offering was Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company located at 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or telephone (917) 262-2378.

For questions about the rights offering or requests for copies of the prospectus, please contact Okapi Partners, LLC, the Information Agent for the rights offering, at (212) 297-0720 or (888) 785-6617 (TOLL FREE) or at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The rights offering is being made pursuant to Reed’s effective registration statement on Form S-1 (Reg. No. 333-221059) on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on December 4, 2017. The registration statement is available on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The rights offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the written prospectus for the rights offering may be obtained by contacting Okapi Partners, LLC, the Information Agent for the rights offering, at (212) 297-0720 or (888) 785-6617 (TOLL FREE) or at [email protected].

About Reed’s, Inc.
Established in 1989, Reed’s has sold over 500 million bottles of its category leading natural, handcrafted beverages. Reed’s is America’s #1 selling Ginger Beer brand and has been the leader and innovator in the ginger beer category for decades. Virgil’s is America’s #1 selling independent, natural craft soda brand. The Reed’s Inc. portfolio is sold in over 20,000 retail doors across the natural, specialty, grocery, drug, club and mass channels nationwide.  Reed’s Ginger Beers are unique to the category because of the proprietary process of hand brewing its award-winning products using fresh organic ginger combined with natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s Ginger Beers come in three levels of increasing ginger intensity that deliver a delicious and powerful ginger bite and burn that can only come from fresh ginger root. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach and dedication to the highest quality ingredients in its award-winning Virgil’s line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas.

For more information about Reed’s, please visit the Company’s website at: http://www.reedsinc.com or call 800-99-REEDS.

Follow Reed’s on Twitter at http://twitter.com/reedsgingerbrew
Reed’s Facebook Fan Page at https://www.facebook.com/reedsgingerbrew

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Some portions of this press release, particularly those describing Reed’s goals and strategies, contain “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as “expects,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. While Reed’s is working to achieve those goals and strategies, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include difficulty in marketing its products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, the need for significant capital, dependence on third party distributors, dependence on third party brewers, increasing costs of fuel and freight, protection of intellectual property, competition and other factors, any of which could have an adverse effect on the business plans of Reed’s, its reputation in the industry or its expected financial return from operations and results of operations. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Reed’s that they will achieve such forward-looking statements. For further details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as they may be amended from time to time. Reed’s undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Reed's, Inc.
Investor Relations
(310) 217-9400 Ext 6
Email: [email protected]
www.reedsinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REED'S, INC.
03:30p Reed's, Inc. Announces Closing of $14.0 Million Rights Offering
12/22 REED : Announces Expiration of Oversubscribed Rights Offering
12/21 REED : s, Inc. Announces Expiration of Oversubscribed Rights Offering
12/21 REED : Announces Expiration of Oversubscribed Rights Offering
12/20 Reed's, Inc. Announces Expiration of Oversubscribed Rights Offering
12/20 REED'S INC. : Announces Chairman John Bello's Intention to Participate in Compan..
12/19 REED : After months of student protest, Reed declines to divest from Wells Fargo
12/19 REED : s, Inc. Announces Chairman John Bellos Intention to Participate in Compan..
12/19 REED : Announces Chairman John Bello’s Intention to Participate in Company..
12/18 Reed's, Inc. Announces Chairman John Bello’s Intention to Participate i..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/20 CONSUMERS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS A : 15 pm
12/06 CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm
12/04 Reed?s announces new partnerships, to evaluate assets
11/30 Midday Gainers / Losers
11/30 CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 38,6 M
EBIT 2017 -6,53 M
Net income 2017 -8,99 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,54x
Capitalization 23,7 M
Chart REED'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reed's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | REED | US7583381071 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Val M. Stalowir Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Bello Chairman
Stefan Freeman Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Miles Chief Financial Officer
Christopher J. Reed Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REED'S, INC.-62.20%24
PEPSICO13.35%168 666
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV13.83%30 763
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS25.48%19 071
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN INC22.35%7 599
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.90%4 864
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.