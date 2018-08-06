Regal Beloit : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BELOIT, Wis., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) today reported second quarter 2018 diluted earnings per share of $1.50, up 27% from the prior year. Second quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share* were $1.60, up 24% from the prior year.

Key financial results for the second quarter 2018 included:

Total net sales of $959.7 million increased 10.4% from the prior year and included a positive 1.3% impact from foreign currency translation and a positive 3.5% impact from acquisitions, net of divestitures. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 5.7%.

Income from operations was $99.6 million or 10.4% of net sales, up 80 basis points from prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $106.1 million or 11.1% of net sales, up 70 basis points from prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $101.8 million and capital expenditures totaled $21.2 million, resulting in free cash flow of $80.6 million or 122.3% of net income.

Repurchased 579,005 shares for a total of $46.1 million.

The Board of Directors on July 24, 2018 approved a new $250 million share purchase authorization replacing the previous authorization.

Second quarter 2018 segment results versus the prior year second quarter included:

Commercial and Industrial Systems Segment net sales were $469.0 million, an increase of 15.1%. Acquisitions, net of divestitures had a positive impact of 7.4%. Foreign currency had a positive 2.1% translation impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 5.7% driven by strength in a number of end markets including power generation, oil & gas, commercial HVAC, and Asia. Operating margin was 6.5%. Excluding $5.1 million in purchase accounting and transaction costs, $0.7 million in restructuring and related costs and a $0.1 million gain on sale of assets, adjusted operating margin was 7.7%.

Climate Solutions Segment net sales were $277.3 million, an increase of 2.5%. Foreign currency had a positive 0.1% translation impact. The result was an organic sales growth rate of 2.4% driven by strength in North American residential HVAC partially offset by weakness in the Middle East and residential hermetic motor components. Operating margin was 15.9%. Excluding restructuring and related costs of $0.7 million, adjusted operating margin was 16.1%.

Power Transmission Solutions Segment net sales were $213.4 million, an increase of 11.6%. Foreign currency had a positive 1.2% translation impact. The result was a positive organic sales growth rate of 10.4% driven by increased demand in the oil & gas, material handling, and aerospace end markets. Operating margin was 11.8%. Excluding restructuring and related costs of $0.1 million, adjusted operating margin was 11.8%.

*This earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Descriptions of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with this earnings release.

'We had a strong second quarter with organic sales up 5.7%, adjusted operating margin up 70 basis points and adjusted EPS up 24%,' said Regal Chairman and CEO Mark Gliebe. 'We are driving the operating margin improvement with strong volume, incremental price increases and manufacturing productivity, despite the commodity inflation headwind.

2018 Outlook

'We had a solid first half of 2018. We are pleased to see continued order strength entering the third quarter, and we continue to expect mid-single digit organic sales growth for the full year. While our input costs remain inflationary, we expect the benefits from our price actions will offset the commodity inflation headwind. As a result, we are narrowing our 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share to $5.70 to $6.00, which would make 2018 a record year in both sales and earnings,' continued Mr. Gliebe.

The Company forecasts 2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.78 to $5.08. The difference between the GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance and the adjusted diluted per share guidance relates to expected restructuring and related costs of $0.14 per share, purchase accounting and transaction costs of $0.11 per share, gain on sale of assets of $0.01 per share, and impairment and exit related costs of $0.68 per share.

The impairment and exit related costs are attributable to an anticipated second half 2018 exit of the non-core residential hermetic motor components business. As of June 30, 2018, the year to date sales and adjusted operating profit of this business were $31.9 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

Conference Call

Regal will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 AM CDT (10:00 AM EDT) on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investors website: http://investors.regalbeloit.com . To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or 1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 9721798# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or 1.412.317.0088 (international callers), replay access code 10122178#. Both will be accessible until November 6, 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (Amounts in Millions, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Net Sales $ 959.7 $ 869.2 $ 1,838.5 $ 1,682.7 Cost of Sales 712.3 646.4 1,356.2 1,244.4 Gross Profit 247.4 222.8 482.3 438.3 Operating Expenses 147.8 139.6 294.5 280.1 Income from Operations 99.6 83.2 187.8 158.2 Other Expenses, net 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.4 Interest Expense 14.2 14.7 27.2 29.1 Interest Income 0.6 1.0 0.8 2.0 Income before Taxes 85.6 69.3 160.6 130.7 Provision for Income Taxes 18.3 15.0 34.0 28.8 Net Income 67.3 54.3 126.6 101.9 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1.4 1.3 2.3 2.6 Net Income Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation $ 65.9 $ 53.0 $ 124.3 $ 99.3 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation: Basic $ 1.51 $ 1.19 $ 2.83 $ 2.22 Assuming Dilution $ 1.50 $ 1.18 $ 2.81 $ 2.20 Cash Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.54 $ 0.50 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 43.8 44.7 44.0 44.8 Assuming Dilution 44.1 45.1 44.3 45.1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (Dollars in Millions) Jun 30,

2018 Dec 30,

2017 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 175.6 $ 139.6 Trade Receivables, less Allowances of $11.4 Million in 2018 and $11.3 Million in 2017 607.7 506.3 Inventories 785.3 757.1 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 155.7 171.4 Total Current Assets 1,724.3 1,574.4 Net Property, Plant, Equipment and Noncurrent Assets 2,910.4 2,813.8 Total Assets $ 4,634.7 $ 4,388.2 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 438.6 $ 384.3 Other Accrued Expenses 229.0 226.5 Current Maturities of Debt 100.5 101.2 Total Current Liabilities 768.1 712.0 Long-Term Debt 1,235.1 1,039.9 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 290.8 281.6 Equity: Total Regal Beloit Corporation Shareholders' Equity 2,310.0 2,325.5 Noncontrolling Interests 30.7 29.2 Total Equity 2,340.7 2,354.7 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,634.7 $ 4,388.2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Unaudited (Dollars in Millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 67.3 $ 54.3 $ 126.6 $ 101.9 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income and Changes in Assets and Liabilities (Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 36.2 34.4 71.0 68.8 (Gain) Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net 2.2 (0.2) 2.4 (0.3) Gain on Disposal of Businesses - - - (0.1) Exit of Business - 3.9 - 3.9 Share-Based Compensation Expense 3.8 4.1 7.2 7.1 Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities (7.7) 1.9 (62.9) (32.4) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 101.8 98.4 144.3 148.9 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment (21.2) (16.7) (40.5) (33.7) Net Sales of Investment Securities - - 0.5 - Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired (161.5) - (161.5) - Proceeds from Sale of Assets 0.1 0.3 0.4 1.3 Proceeds Received from Disposal of Businesses - - - 0.5 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (182.6) (16.4) (201.1) (31.9) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net Borrowings (Repayments) Under Revolving Credit Facility 152.9 (8.9) 193.9 (2.1) Net (Repayments) Borrowings from Short-Term Borrowings (0.3) 0.3 (0.7) 0.1 Proceeds from Long-Term Debt 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 Repayments of Long-Term Debt - (62.0) (0.1) (112.1) Dividends Paid to Shareholders (11.4) (10.6) (22.9) (21.4) Payments of Contingent Consideration - - - (5.3) Proceeds from the Exercise of Stock Options - - - 0.4 Repurchase of Common Stock (45.1) (21.0) (71.1) (21.0) Shares Surrendered for Taxes (2.0) (2.3) (2.9) (3.4) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities 94.3 (104.2) 96.4 (164.5) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (7.8) 3.6 (3.6) 6.7 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 5.7 (18.6) 36.0 (40.8) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 169.9 262.3 139.6 284.5 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 175.6 $ 243.7 $ 175.6 $ 243.7

SEGMENT INFORMATION Unaudited (Dollars In Millions) Three Months Ended Commercial & Industrial

Systems Climate Solutions Power Transmission

Solutions Total Regal Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Net Sales $ 469.0 $ 407.4 $ 277.3 $ 270.5 $ 213.4 $ 191.3 $ 959.7 $ 869.2 GAAP Operating Margin 6.5 % 5.1 % 15.9 % 14.9 % 11.8 % 11.6 % 10.4 % 9.6 % Adjusted Operating Margin* 7.7 % 6.7 % 16.1 % 15.2 % 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.1 % 10.4 % Components of Net Sales: Organic Sales Growth* 5.7 % 4.3 % 2.4 % 6.5 % 10.4 % 3.5 % 5.7 % 4.8 % Acquisitions, Net of Divestitures 7.4 % - % - % - % - % (2.0) % 3.5 % (0.5) % Foreign Currency Impact 2.1 % (1.1) % 0.1 % (0.2) % 1.2 % (0.5) % 1.3 % (0.7) % SEGMENT INFORMATION Unaudited (Dollars In Millions) Six Months Ended Commercial & Industrial

Systems Climate Solutions Power Transmission

Solutions Total Regal Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Net Sales $ 883.0 $ 788.6 $ 537.2 $ 518.2 $ 418.3 $ 375.9 $ 1,838.5 $ 1,682.7 GAAP Operating Margin 6.7 % 5.9 % 14.2 % 13.9 % 12.4 % 10.7 % 10.2 % 9.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin* 7.5 % 6.9 % 14.4 % 14.2 % 12.4 % 10.8 % 10.6 % 10.0 % Components of Net Sales: Organic Sales Growth 5.7 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 5.1 % 9.6 % (0.8) % 5.8 % 2.8 % Acquisitions, Net of Divestitures 3.8 % - % - % - % - % (2.3) % 1.8 % (0.5) % Foreign Currency Impact 2.5 % (0.9) % 0.5 % (0.3) % 1.7 % (0.5) % 1.7 % (0.6) %

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER DEFINITIONS

Unaudited

(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

We prepare financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('GAAP'). We also periodically disclose certain financial measures in our quarterly earnings releases, on investor conference calls, and in investor presentations and similar events that may be considered 'non-GAAP' financial measures. This additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results of operations prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In this earnings release, we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile these measures in the tables below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: adjusted diluted earnings per share (both historical and projected), adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to Regal Beloit Corporation. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures for providing investors with additional information regarding our results of operations and for helping investors understand and compare our operating results across accounting periods and compared to our peers. Our management primarily uses adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin to help us manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, while adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and free cash flow as a percentage of net income are primarily used to help us evaluate our business and forecast our future results. Accordingly, we believe disclosing and reconciling each of these measures helps investors evaluate our business in the same manner as management.

In addition to these non-GAAP measures, we also use the term 'organic sales' to refer to GAAP sales from existing operations excluding sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition less the amount of sales attributable to any divested businesses ('acquisition sales'), and the impact of foreign currency translation. The impact of foreign currency translation is determined by translating the respective period's sales (excluding acquisition sales) using the same currency exchange rates that were in effect during the prior year periods. We use the term 'organic sales growth' to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to organic sales. For further clarification, we may use the term 'acquisition growth' to refer to the increase in our sales between periods that is attributable to acquisition sales.

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 Jun 30,

2018 Jul 1,

2017 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.50 $ 1.18 $ 2.81 $ 2.20 Restructuring and Related Costs 0.03 0.12 0.06 0.17 Purchase Accounting and Transaction Costs 0.08 - 0.08 - Gain on Sale of Assets (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.60 $ 1.29 $ 2.94 $ 2.36