Regal Entertainment : Discover How Food May Be 'Eating You Alive' in Eye-Opening Documentary, Coming to U.S. Cinemas April 5 Only

DENVER, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers will get a dose of wellness and nutrition when "Eating You Alive" comes to U.S. movie theaters for a one-night event this April. Tackling one of the largest health concerns in the nation, food addiction, this powerful documentary reveals how chronic illnesses continue to spread through the food we eat, and more importantly, explains the simple ways people can prevent them.

Fathom Events and The Purjes Foundation present "Eating You Alive" on Thursday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. local time. In addition to the feature content, which advocates and educates on the healing benefits of a plant-based/whole food diet, audiences will also experience an informative panel of leading physicians providing a step-by-step guide toward healthier living.

Tickets for "Eating You Alive" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 600 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Along with professional insights from several leading physicians and medical researchers, "Eating You Alive" features personal testimonies from celebrities such as James Cameron and his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, plus Samuel L. Jackson, Penn Jillette and everyday individuals who have healed chronic diseases through a change of diet. "Eating You Alive" was directed by Paul Kennemar, Jr. and co-produced by Merrilee Jacobs.

"'Eating You Alive' is one of the most comprehensive films on food, industry and health," said Dr. Michael Greger. "It tackles one of world's biggest problems – our failing human health and what to do about it. Reversing and preventing disease is a long sought-after goal and 'Eating You Alive' presents science-based information from leading experts, along with testimonials. It is a must see."

"What we put into our bodies every day has a significant impact on our health," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "'Eating You Alive' aims to educate audiences, giving much-needed advice on how to start living healthier."

