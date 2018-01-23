Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regency Centers Co.    REG   

REGENCY CENTERS CO. (REG)
Regency Centers : Acquires Whole Foods Market-Anchored Shopping Center, The District at Metuchen

01/23/2018 | 08:01pm CET

Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”), a national owner, operator, and developer of grocery-anchored shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of The District at Metuchen, in Metuchen, New Jersey. This 66,000-square foot center is anchored by Whole Foods Market and located in the vibrant downtown of the trade area. It lies less than two miles from the I-287 and I-95 interchange; two of the major arteries of the metro New York market. Neighboring the site is the Metuchen station and the Metropark station, servicing a combined 11,000 commuters each weekday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123006139/en/

Whole Foods Market Grand-Opening (Photo: Business Wire)

Whole Foods Market Grand-Opening (Photo: Business Wire)

“Metuchen’s high barriers to entry, as well as the influx in residential for the immediate area make this a dynamic community to be operating in,” said Joanna Rotonde, Senior Manager of Transactions for Regency. “We’re excited to be a part of the continued densification of this rapidly expanding infill market.”

Whole Foods Market celebrated their grand opening last October, which houses Comida Fresca; a fresh, modern Mexican restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. Other tenants include European Wax, Title Boxing, and Chipotle. For leasing inquiries, please contact David Sherin at [email protected], or 610-747-1212.

“This center is a fantastic addition to our expanding presence in the market,” said John Hricko, Vice President and Market Officer at Regency. “With its premier location, as well as its connectivity to the lifestyles and elements of the neighborhood, The District at Metuchen will continue be a destination for the community’s work, live, and play needs.”

About Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.


© Business Wire 2018
