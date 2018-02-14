Regency Centers : Announces Resignation of Board Member Chaim Katzman

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG)(“Regency” or the “Company”)
announced today that Chaim Katzman (Vice Chairman) has tendered his
resignation from the Board of Directors of Regency effective immediately
due to the time commitment associated with his new role as Chief
Executive Officer of Gazit-Globe Ltd. as well as other existing
directorships and the overboarding polices of the shareholder advisory
services.
Mr. Katzman’s resignation from the Board of Directors is not the result
of any disagreement with the Company’s operations, policies or
procedures. “Given the strength of the Company’s Board of Directors and
management team, I feel confident stepping down at this time and leaving
the Company in their capable hands,” stated Chaim Katzman.
“We are thankful for Chaim’s contributions to the Board and the Company
during his tenure. His insights into retail real estate and sound
judgment will be missed. We wish him continued success in all his future
endeavors,” stated Martin E. “Hap” Stein, Jr., Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer.
About Regency Centers Corporation
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and
developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated
trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised
with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and
best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods,
communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate
company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust
(REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index
member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.
