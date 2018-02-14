Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regency Centers Corporation    REG

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Regency Centers : Announces Resignation of Board Member Chaim Katzman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:28pm CET

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG)(“Regency” or the “Company”) announced today that Chaim Katzman (Vice Chairman) has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of Regency effective immediately due to the time commitment associated with his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Gazit-Globe Ltd. as well as other existing directorships and the overboarding polices of the shareholder advisory services.

Mr. Katzman’s resignation from the Board of Directors is not the result of any disagreement with the Company’s operations, policies or procedures. “Given the strength of the Company’s Board of Directors and management team, I feel confident stepping down at this time and leaving the Company in their capable hands,” stated Chaim Katzman.

“We are thankful for Chaim’s contributions to the Board and the Company during his tenure. His insights into retail real estate and sound judgment will be missed. We wish him continued success in all his future endeavors,” stated Martin E. “Hap” Stein, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Regency Centers Corporation with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
11:28pREGENCY CENTERS : Announces Resignation of Board Member Chaim Katzman
BU
10:06pREGENCY CENTERS : Dunkin’ Donuts Revamping Its Message, Stores, Services
PU
08:51pREGENCY CENTERS : See What Macy’s New Pop-Up Concept Will Include
PU
02/09REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (NYSE : REG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and ..
AQ
02/09REGENCY CENTERS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
02/08REGENCY CENTERS : reports 4Q results
AQ
02/08REGENCY CENTERS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
BU
02/05REGENCY CENTERS CORP : annual earnings release
02/01REGENCY CENTERS : Acquires the District at Metuchen
PU
01/31REGENCY CENTERS : Grocers Invest in Employees to Improve Customer Experience
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:45aHeard On The REITs - Week Ending February 9th, 2018 
02/09Regency Centers' (REG) CEO Hap Stein on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
02/09Wild Week Upends Real Estate Markets 
02/09Regency Centers Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/08Regency Centers FFO in-line 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 095 M
EBIT 2018 331 M
Net income 2018 247 M
Debt 2018 3 747 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 40,04
P/E ratio 2019 36,92
EV / Sales 2018 12,4x
EV / Sales 2019 11,8x
Capitalization 9 788 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporatio Technical Analysis Chart | REG | US7588491032 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 72,4 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President & Chief Financial Officer
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-17.22%9 788
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-8.70%50 169
GGP INC-3.81%21 284
SCENTRE GROUP-8.59%16 057
WESTFIELD CORP LTD-8.85%14 154
MACERICH COMPANY-7.43%8 598
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.