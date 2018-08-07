Log in
Regency Centers : Petco Opens Brick-and-Mortar Concept Store, PetCoach

08/07/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

PetCoach - a new San Marcos, California-based pet-care store concept recently unveiled (and acquired) by Petco - provides individualized experiences, services and products from a professional veterinarian's perspective. The goal? To address, and successfully achieve, complete health and wellness for household pets.

As a reimagined, physical version of the previously digital PetCoach platform, the brick-and-mortar location includes 24/7 access and customer support for its clients, in addition to an extremely curated, hand-selected product inventory. On-site services include pet grooming, training, veterinary care, nutrition consultations, daycare, self-wash, mobile vet calls, and even dog walking. Additional perks include a $9 monthly membership program that includes several free veterinary visits each year and various exclusive discounts on additional items. Off-site, customers can digitally access resources like booking online service appointments, building custom profiles for their pets and accessing no-wait information from professionals on standby.

'The new PetCoach location serves as an innovation lab where we can test and learn more about what pet parents want and need to live their best lives with their pets,' said Petco executive VP, strategic innovation & digital experience Brock Weatherup, according to Chain Store Age. 'The concept allows us to continue creating new, differentiated and personalized pet care experiences, all backed by our extensive veterinary expertise and support.'

Learn more about PetCoach here.

Photo credit: Chain Store Age

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 17:45:05 UTC
