Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Regency Mines Plc       GB00B067NB67

REGENCY MINES PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Regency Mines : Mining Equity Trust starts Virginia coal operation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:55pm CEST

Regency Mines Plc

('Regency' or 'the Company')

Mining Equity Trust (MET), LLC starts Virginia Coal Operations

2 August 2018

Further to the announcements of 6 June 2018 and 27 February 2018, Regency Mines Plc, the natural resource exploration and development company with interests in hydrocarbons and base metals, announces that it has been informed by Legacy Hill Resources Ltd ('LHR'), the 53% owner of Mining Equity Trust (MET), LLC ('MET'), that as of 2 August 2018 MET has taken over the operation of the metallurgical coal operations at Cedar Bluff, Southwest Virginia of Omega Holdings, LLC and certain other companies. Cedar Bluff lies in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia, USA, a centre of high quality coal production. Metallurgical coal is an essential ingredient in primary steel making for which there currently is no substitute.

The Southwest Virginia coalfields produce a variety of coals including steam, metallurgical, and industrial use coals. Steam and metallurgical coal is generally shipped by rail and truck to power plants and steel plants in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. Higher value metallurgical coals are also transported by rail to Hampton Roads, Virginia, the largest export terminal in the US, where it is shipped to international customers.

Andrew Bell, Regency Chairman, comments: 'As substantial shareholders in MET we are delighted to see the rapid progress now being made.We have considerable confidence that the specialist coal management Legacy Hill have identified to run the Cedar Bluff projects will deliver results, initially from highwall mining using two leased Caterpillar HW300 highwall miners. Regency looks forward to supporting the operations and expansion of MET in any way it can.'

Regency subscribed $2,000,000 at incorporation for 47% of MET.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information contact:

Andrew Bell 0207 747 9960 Chairman Regency Mines Plc

Scott Kaintz 0207 747 9960Executive DirectorRegency Mines Plc

Roland Cornish/Rosalind Hill Abrahams 0207 628 3396NOMAD Beaumont Cornish Limited

Jason Robertson 020 7374 2212Broker First Equity Limited

Disclaimer

Regency Mines plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGENCY MINES PLC
05:55pREGENCY MINES : Mining Equity Trust starts Virginia coal operation
PU
06/06REGENCY MINES : JV with Legacy Hill Resources and Loan Agreement
PU
05/18REGENCY MINES : EsTeq Limited Operations Update
PU
04/06REGENCY MINES : Issue of Shares under Share Incentive Plan
PU
01/30REGENCY MINES : Full Repayment of Convertible Loan
PU
01/29REGENCY MINES : Closing Of Fundraise Through Teathers App
PU
01/24REGENCY MINES : Proposed fundraise through Teathers App
PU
01/11REGENCY MINES : Business update and strategic financing
PU
2017REGENCY MINES : Subsidiary EsTeq - investment and key manager
PU
2017REGENCY MINES : Holdings in Company
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Bugnosen Non-Executive Director
Stephen Frank Ronaldson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY MINES PLC5
BHP BILLITON PLC11.80%132 300
BHP BILLITON LIMITED18.63%132 300
RIO TINTO2.84%97 200
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.70%97 200
ANGLO AMERICAN10.23%31 946
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.