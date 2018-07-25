Log in
REGENEUS LTD (RGS)

REGENEUS LTD (RGS)
My previous session
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 07/24
0.21 AUD   --.--%
03:05aRegeneus Ltd Quarterly Results
AW
03:04aREGENEUS LTD (A : RGS) Quarterly Results
AQ
07/10Regeneus Ltd US Patent Office to Allow Key Patent for Progenza
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Regeneus Ltd Quarterly Results

0
07/25/2018 | 03:05am CEST
Quarterly Results

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) provides the Company's Quarterly results for the period ended 30 June 2018.

The financial highlights for the quarterly reporting period include:

- Net cash outflow $1.66 million, consistent with prior quarters; and

- R&D loan facility arrangement entered into with Paddington St Finance, with an initial drawdown of $1 million completed prior to 30 June.

Cash position at 30 June is $1.09 million. Further drawdowns under the Company's R&D loan facility and the receipt of its FY'18 R&D Tax Incentive of over $2 million (expected Q1 FY'19) should provide adequate funding until the next milestone payment is received under its Progenza licence agreement with AGC Inc. of Japan.

The sources of funding for the Company over the next 18 months include: milestone payments and anticipated clinical licensing opportunities for Progenza; shareholder loan repayments relating to the funding of employee options exercised as part of the IPO in 2013; the R&D tax incentive for FY'18 including forward funding arrangements where necessary and options exercised. These sources of cash are expected to provide sufficient funding to support the Company's R&D, clinical trials and operating activities for FY'19 and into FY'20.

Further licensing opportunities may provide additional funding for incremental activities.



About Regeneus Ltd:

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell and immuno-oncology technologies to develop a portfolio of innovative cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, oncology and dermatology.



Source:

Regeneus Ltd



Contact:

Sandra McIntosh
Company Secretary and Investor Relations
T: +61-2-9499-8010
E: [email protected]
W: www.regeneus.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 7,80 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 39,9x
Capitalization 43,9 M
Chart REGENEUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Regeneus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENEUS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Martin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger Aston Non-Executive Chairman
John Bird Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Graham Vesey Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Charlotte Morgan Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENEUS LTD68.00%32
GILEAD SCIENCES8.01%100 601
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.38%45 207
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.59%38 895
GENMAB10.45%10 953
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.33.78%9 298
