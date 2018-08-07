Log in
REGENXBIO INC
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

REGENXBIO : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 8 to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results and Interim Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

08/07/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that its previously announced conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and recent operational highlights will include interim data from ongoing clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international), and enter the passcode 3154969. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call and accompanying slides, please visit the Investors section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

CONTACT:

Investors
Natalie Wildenradt, 646-681-8192
[email protected]

Media
Adam Pawluk, 202-591-4063
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-august-8-to-discuss-second-quarter-2018-financial-and-operating-results-and-interim-data-from-ongoing-clinical-trials-for-wet-age-related-macular-degeneration-and-homozygous-familia-300693601.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
