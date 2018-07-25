Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  REGI U.S. Inc    

REGI U.S. INC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RGUS to Resume Trading in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 06:49pm CEST

Spokane, Washington, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or "the Company") RGUS (OTCMKTS). The Board of Directors of REGI U.S., Inc. (“RGUS”) are pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has granted a full revocation (the "Revocation") of the cease trade order issued by the BCSC against the Company (the "Cease Trade Order").

The Cease Trade Order was originally imposed as a result of the Company's failure to file Form 51-102F2 Annual Information Form for the year ended April 30, 2017, pursuant to National Instrument 51-105. The Company has since filed the Annual Information Form and all subsequent interim filings. All of the Company's continuous disclosure documents can be reviewed on SEDAR.

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC.

REGI U.S., Inc. is developing for commercialization multiple improved axial vane type rotary devices using our Patented RadMax™ Rotary Technology. This Technology allows for revolutionary designs of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors pumps and other devices. The RadMax™ engine also has several capabilities allowing it to operate on fuels including gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, propane and diesel. For more information, please visit radmaxtech.com

READER ADVISORY

Statements in this press release regarding the business of REGI U.S, Inc. which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and developments are likely to differ, in some case materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REGI U.S., Inc.                       
Paul Chute
Chairman of the Board

CONTACTS:    
253-514-6114, [email protected]
7520 N. Market St. STE # 10
Spokane, WA. 99217-7800

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGI U.S. INC
06:49pRGUS to Resume Trading in Canada
GL
06:42pRegi u.s., inc. announces details of its audit committee and corporate disclo..
GL
05:04pREGI U S INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23REGI U S INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/03REGI U S : RadMax Prototype Gas Expander Achieves Major Milestone July 02, 2018
AQ
07/02RadMax Prototype Gas Expander Achieves Major Milestone July 02, 2018
GL
05/01REGI U S INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Change in Di..
AQ
05/01Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Chang..
GL
03/26REGI U S : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/12REGI U S : Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using Ra..
AQ
More news
Chart REGI U.S. INC
Duration : Period :
REGI U.S. Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Urso Chief Executive Officer
Paul Porter President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Paul Willard Chute Chairman
Victoria Huang Chief Financial Officer
Susanne M. Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGI U.S. INC280.00%0
ABB LTD-15.28%48 353
KONE OYJ6.54%25 195
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG3.61%24 901
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.23%11 973
ALSTOM10.48%9 940
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.