RGUS to Resume Trading in Canada

Spokane, Washington, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or "the Company") RGUS (OTCMKTS). The Board of Directors of REGI U.S., Inc. (“RGUS”) are pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has granted a full revocation (the "Revocation") of the cease trade order issued by the BCSC against the Company (the "Cease Trade Order").

The Cease Trade Order was originally imposed as a result of the Company's failure to file Form 51-102F2 Annual Information Form for the year ended April 30, 2017, pursuant to National Instrument 51-105. The Company has since filed the Annual Information Form and all subsequent interim filings. All of the Company's continuous disclosure documents can be reviewed on SEDAR.

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC.

REGI U.S., Inc. is developing for commercialization multiple improved axial vane type rotary devices using our Patented RadMax™ Rotary Technology. This Technology allows for revolutionary designs of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors pumps and other devices. The RadMax™ engine also has several capabilities allowing it to operate on fuels including gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, propane and diesel. For more information, please visit radmaxtech.com

READER ADVISORY

Statements in this press release regarding the business of REGI U.S, Inc. which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and developments are likely to differ, in some case materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGI U.S., Inc. Paul Chute Chairman of the Board CONTACTS: 253-514-6114, [email protected] 7520 N. Market St. STE # 10 Spokane, WA. 99217-7800