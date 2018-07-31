Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regional Management Corp    RM

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP (RM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Regional Management Corp : Regional Management Corp. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7B0DF651F54AF.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP
09:04pREGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP : Regional Management Corp. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/18REGIONAL MANAGEMENT : Maintenance, Repair, Empowerment and Extension of the Kind..
AQ
07/18REGIONAL MANAGEMENT : Provision of reception and service to the public, to serve..
AQ
07/17REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on Tuesday, Ju..
BU
06/29REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
06/29REGIONAL MANAGEMENT : DBRS Finalizes Its Provisional Ratings on Regional Managem..
AQ
06/29REGIONAL MANAGEMENT : Architectural Design and Realization of the Headquarters o..
AQ
06/29REGIONAL MANAGEMENT : Hiring of specialized company for the provision of unarmed..
AQ
06/28REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. : Announces Closing of $150.0 Million Asset-Backed Sec..
BU
06/28REGIONAL MANAGEMENT : Supply, loading, transport, unloading and installation of ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/02Regional Management Corp. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/01Regional Management's (RM) CEO Peter Knitzer on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
05/01Regional Management beats by $0.02, misses on revenue 
02/16FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (02/16/2018) 
02/14FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (02/14/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 308 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 38,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,32
P/E ratio 2019 8,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 397 M
Chart REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Regional Management Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 37,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter R. Knitzer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alvaro G. de Molina Chairman
John D. Schachtel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald E. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roel Clark Campos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP23.00%397
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-6.53%25 105
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-23.57%22 643
BAJAJ FINANCE54.49%22 572
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE12.17%8 062
ACOM CO., LTD.-6.46%6 219
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.