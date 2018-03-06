Regulus Therapeutics : to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced that Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, will present a company overview at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 1:30pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors page of the Regulus website at www.regulusrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a well-balanced microRNA therapeutics pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate to retain its leadership in the microRNA field. Regulus is advancing several programs in renal, hepatic and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.regulusrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

