Reliance Industries : Media Release - RIL 40

RIL rededicates itself to the Nation at its Largest Ever Gathering

Mumbai: 24th December, 2017: At a glittering function attended by more than 50,000 staff and families of Reliance Industries Limited and its group companies, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani exhorted the young Reliance workforce to take the company to top 20 in the world and play even a bigger role in nation building in the coming years.

Sh. Ambani was speaking at the Reliance Family Day (RFD) event being celebrated across the country by the employees and families of RIL and other group companies. More than 50,000 people, comprising employees and their families, attended the grand celebrations at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai while another 2,00,000 employees and their families joined the celebrations live via video conferencing in more than 1000 locations across the country including manufacturing sites, retail stores, Jio Points etc., thus making it possibly the largest corporate family get-together. Special arrangements were made across the various locations for the large Reliance family to enjoy this evening together.

Articulating his dream for Reliance of the future, Sh. Ambani said that in its first four decades the company has already achieved global and national leadership positions in its various businesses and therefore well positioned to accomplish even greater goals in its golden decade.

Amidst thunderous support from the audience, Sh. Ambani articulated his five point dream that he would like Reliance to achieve: to be among the top 20 companies in the world; become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India; become a leading global producer of innovative new materials; Jio to digitally transform the nation in entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare; and Reliance and Jio to be even a stronger partner to our nation so that India can become a global super power.

The Reliance Family Day 2017 became extra special as it marked 40 years of RIL as a listed entity and commemorated the 85th birth anniversary of its founder chairman Sh. Dhirubhai Ambani. Heartfelt homages to Sh. Dhirubhai Ambani by his wife Smt. Kokilaben Ambani and Sh. Amitabh Bachchan left the audience awestruck. Smt. Nita Ambani mentioned how Dhirubhai continues to inspire and guide people at Reliance. She exuded great confidence in the young men and women of Reliance in taking the company to even greater heights.

The programme was thematically divided in three sections Kal (Yesterday/ Past), Aaj (Today/ Present) and Kal (Tomorrow/ Future) and tracked not only the journey of RIL till now but also articulated its vision for the future.

The event saw the third-generation of Ambanis - Isha, Akash and Anant - taking centre-stage with Isha and Akash welcoming the audience and anchoring the evening along with film star Shahrukh Khan. Isha and Akash articulated how RIL has grown exponentially in the past and is poised for a glorious future. They shared how a large number of RIL products - ranging from the fibre in pillows

and plastic bottles to fuel - were already an integral part of the lives of millions across the world.

Anant Ambani, in his first public appearance, reiterated the sentiment and said that India should lead the change in the world and Reliance should be at the forefront of that change.

It was a star-studded evening with playback singer Sonu Nigam and young stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhat regaling the audiences via tastefully curated performances.

About Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

RIL is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated turnover of INR 330,180 crore ($ 50.9 billion), cash profit of INR 42,800 crore ($ 6.6 billion), and net profit of INR 29,901 crore ($ 4.6 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2017.

RIL is the first private sector company from India to feature in Fortune's Global 500 list of 'World's Largest Corporations' - currently ranking 203rd in terms of revenues, and 110th in terms of profits. The company stands 106th in the 'Forbes Global 2000' rankings for 2017 - the top-most among Indian companies. It ranks 10th in Linkedin's 'Top Companies Where India Wants to Work Now'

(2017). RIL's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

