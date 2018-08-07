Log in
RELIANT BANCORP INC
Reliant Bank : Names Richard Stone as Market President for Rutherford County

08/07/2018

Stone to Expand Bank’s Growth in Rutherford County

Reliant Bank has announced the addition of Richard Stone as Senior Vice President, Rutherford County Market President. Stone will guide Reliant’s expansion into the Rutherford County market and serve as the executive face of the brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005816/en/

Richard Stone, Named SVP, Market President for Reliant Bank Rutherford County (Photo: Business Wire)

Richard Stone, Named SVP, Market President for Reliant Bank Rutherford County (Photo: Business Wire)

Stone is a senior banking professional with 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is steeped in customer service attributes with strengths in relationship development, financial structuring and creating operational efficiencies. Community banking, commercial banking and wealth management are specific areas of expertise. In addition, Stone is a community development advocate – currently serving on the Leadership Middle Tennessee Board, MTSU National Alumni Board, Murfreesboro Electric Department Board, and the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Development Committee.

“As a new bank in Rutherford County, we recognize the importance of bringing a strong community-focused leader on board. Richard’s extensive skillset and experience make him an excellent addition to Reliant’s leadership team. His connectivity and knowledge of the local market will be a key driver in achieving growth initiatives,” said John Wilson, Executive Vice President and Chief Loan Officer of Reliant Bank.

“Reliant Bank has a strong record of service within its communities,” said Stone, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to deepen and extend Reliant Bank’s impact in the Rutherford County market.”

Before joining Reliant, Stone worked with JP Morgan Chase & Co. in their Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industry group – working with companies of varying sizes and complexities, from small family-owned businesses to large publicly-traded companies. He previously served as Senior Vice President for Avenue Bank prior to their acquisition by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

About Reliant Bancorp and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties, Tennessee along with loan and deposit production offices in Rutherford and Hamilton counties, Tennessee, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliant Bank. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of June 30, 2018, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $1.7 billion in total assets, approximately $1.1 billion in loans and approximately $1.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit their website at reliantbank.com.


© Business Wire 2018
