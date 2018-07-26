Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RELX    REL   GB00B2B0DG97

RELX (REL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/26 09:19:01 am
1724.75 GBp   +2.79%
08:53aRELX : 1st Half Profit Declines; Backs Full-Year Guidance
DJ
08:40aRELX : maintains revenue growth trajectory, reiterates outlook
RE
08:16aRELX : 2018 interim results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RELX : 1st Half Profit Declines; Backs Full-Year Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 08:53am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

RELX PLC (REL.LN) said Thursday that first-half net profit declined 0.6% due to lower revenue and that it backed its guidance for the full year.

The company behind medical journal the Lancet and the London Book Fair said it plans to buy back shares worth 200 million pounds ($263.3 million) in the second half of 2018, after purchasing GBP500 million in shares in the first half.

Net profit for the first six months of 2018 was GBP678 million compared with GBP682 million in the year-earlier period, the company said. Underlying operating profit rose 6% in the first half, the company said.

RELX generated revenue of GBP3.65 billion in the first half, down 1.4% from GBP3.72 billion a year earlier, it said.

The board raised its interim dividend by 6% to 12.4 pence a RELX PLC share and 14 European cents for each RELX NV share.

The company said it continued to expect underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, together with adjusted earning-per-share growth at constant currency. Key business trends remain unchanged, RELX said.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled plans to unify its dual holding structure into a single company. The simplification is expected to be effective Sept. 8, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELX -0.65% 1678 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
RELX N.V. -0.42% 18.875 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RELX
08:53aRELX : 1st Half Profit Declines; Backs Full-Year Guidance
DJ
08:40aRELX : maintains revenue growth trajectory, reiterates outlook
RE
08:16aRELX : 2018 interim results
PU
07/24LEXISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS : to Present on “Tomorrow’s Technologists&..
BU
07/16RELX : Notices
CO
07/13RELX : Notices
CO
07/12RELX : Notices
CO
07/12RELX : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/11RELX : Notices
CO
07/11RELX : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/05HSBC starts RELX at Buy 
04/25RELX goes ex-dividend toorrow 
03/27Research Solutions Inc. - Rapidly Growing SaaS Platform For 1.2x EV/Revenue 
03/08How To Track Down The Strongest Company Moats This ISA Season 
02/15RELX PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 487 M
EBIT 2018 2 257 M
Net income 2018 1 452 M
Debt 2018 5 304 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 23,46
P/E ratio 2019 22,18
EV / Sales 2018 5,36x
EV / Sales 2019 5,12x
Capitalization 34 806 M
Chart RELX
Duration : Period :
RELX Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 17,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik N. Engstrom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Habgood Chairman
Nicholas Lawrence Luff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rohinton Mobed CEO-Scientific, Technical & Medical
Ben van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELX-3.51%45 954
S&P GLOBAL INC26.79%53 494
RELX N.V.-1.51%46 215
THOMSON REUTERS CORP1.06%29 739
WOLTERS KLUWER19.00%17 650
EQUIFAX8.29%15 286