Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS (RENE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Consumption beats new peaks with heatwave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 06:16pm CEST
06.08.2018

Electricity consumption in Portugal reached on the weekend of August 4th and 5th, new historical peaks of summer weekends surpassing the previous one achieved in 2013.

In what has been considered, to date, the hottest weekend of the year, consumption reached on Saturday the 139.5 GWh, surpassing the previous maximum of 135.4 GWh on 6 July 2013, and the highest peak of 6608 MW at 12:15 pm since the one recorded on July 6, 2013, with 6372 MW. On Sunday, consumption registered 131.0 GWh and a maximum peak of 6449 MW at 9 pm, exceeding the previous sunday maximums verified on July 7th 2013 (127.0 GWh/6238 MW).

On Friday, August 3rd, the day that according to the IPMA (Portuguese Atmospheric Weather Forecasting Institute) 'the maximum temperature records in August were exceeded', the consumption and peak demand reached this summer's highest values with 155.3 GWh and a maximum peak of 7591 MW. The fact that the heatwave is going on in August, a month in which traditionally consumptions are lower, has not yet allowed to surpass the historical maximums reached on 2010 (155.6 GWh registered on 30th July and a maximum peak of 7912 MW , at 11:45 am, on July 6th).

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
06:16pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Consumption beats new peaks with heatwave
PU
08/02REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Renewable energy production covers 38% of the ..
PU
07/27REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Service quality is still among the best intern..
PU
07/26REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : Half-year results
CO
07/26REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/13REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ENTSOG publishes main terms and conditions for..
PU
07/03REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Supplement to the communication of 02 July
PU
07/03REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Consumption of electricity increases 3.7% in t..
PU
06/19REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ´S chair discloses the results of the studies ..
PU
06/06REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Redes Energeticas Nacionais SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/07Redes Energeticas Nacionais SA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/16Redes Energeticas Nacionais SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Redes Energeticas Nacionais SA ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Adding 2 Robust Iberian Energy Distributors 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 747 M
EBIT 2018 252 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 2 692 M
Yield 2018 6,57%
P/E ratio 2018 15,05
P/E ratio 2019 14,57
EV / Sales 2018 5,83x
EV / Sales 2019 5,71x
Capitalization 1 667 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,73 €
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Luís Arnaut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS0.77%1 927
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.04%57 167
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.75%49 499
IBERDROLA1.64%48 581
DOMINION ENERGY-11.03%47 062
EXELON CORPORATION7.82%41 019
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.