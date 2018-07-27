Log in
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais : Service quality is still among the best international standards in a six-month period where renewable production supplied over 60% of the country´s electricity consumption

07/27/2018 | 01:12am CEST
26.07.2018

•Net profit of €52.8M

•EBITDA reaches €252.4M.

•Financial results recorded a 0.6% increase.

•Consumption of electricity increased 3.7% in the first half of the year.

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais recorded a net profit of 52.8 million euros in the first half of 2018, a slight year-over-year decrease of 0.3%, mostly due to the drop in sovereign interest rates and to the introduction of a new regulatory scheme for electricity. However, this effect was offset by the incorporation of Portgás.

EBITDA was €252.4M, a 4% year-over-year increase, mostly due to the impact of Portgás's acquisition.

Regardless, the financial results recorded an increase of 0.6%, reflecting the decrease in the average cost of debt from 2.6% to 2.3%.

This results of this semester continue to be affected by the negative effect of the Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution (CESE).

Renewable sources supply 60% of consumption

Consumption of electricity increased 3.7% in the first half of this year. It should be noted that renewable production supplied 60% of consumption, broken down into 28% for hydroelectric, 26% for wind power, 5% for biomass and 1.4% for photovoltaic power. Non-renewable production supplied the remaining 40% of consumption, with natural gas accounting for 23% and coal for 17%.

In the first half of the year, REN and the Portuguese Government signed an agreement for the expansion of the Portuguese Pilot Zone (PZ) for the production of wave power in Viana do Castelo. The primary goal of the Portuguese Pilot Zone is to become an open space, on the Atlantic coast, dedicated to the development of marine energies, with a special emphasis on wave power.

In the natural gas market, the trend of consumption reduction was maintained, due to the performance of the renewable production and resulting downturn in the consumption of natural gas for the production of electricity.

Strategic plan up to 2021 presented

In May, REN presented its strategic plan for the period from 2018 to 2021, based on three pillars: consolidating the core business and maintaining the operational excellence that characterizes the company's operation; maintaining disciplined growth; and ensuring a solid financial performance.

According to REN's Strategic Plan, the domestic operation continues to be the company's priority, with an expected investment level (CAPEX) between €120M and €145M per year.

Also internationally, REN and ONEE - Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable of Morocco were mandated by the Governments of Portugal and Morocco to submit, within six months, a preliminary draft proposal for the construction and financing model for the construction of the Portugal-Morocco electric interconnection. The Joint Statement between Portugal and Morocco, signed in May, emphasizes the need to ensure the conditions to export the 'green energy' both country produce, which, in turn, requires strengthening the electric interconnections between the countries.

In the second half of the year, REN sold the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business to ENERGYCO II, S.A. The operation was carried out through REN Portgás Distribuição, which entered into a share purchase and sale agreement in which it disposed of the shares representing the share capital of REN Portgás GPL.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 23:11:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 747 M
EBIT 2018 251 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 2 693 M
Yield 2018 6,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,92
P/E ratio 2019 14,45
EV / Sales 2018 5,81x
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
Capitalization 1 648 M
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,72 €
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Luís Arnaut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS-0.12%1 934
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.67%56 003
IBERDROLA1.39%50 149
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.14%48 093
DOMINION ENERGY-12.52%46 272
EXELON CORPORATION6.27%40 208
