Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Renaissance Gold Inc    REN   CA75971J1057

RENAISSANCE GOLD INC (REN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Renaissance Gold : Follow-up Drilling Commences on Renaissance Gold's Jupiter Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:43pm CEST
Renaissance Gold Inc. TSX.V:REN ('RenGold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the start of a follow-up drilling program on its Jupiter Project, Nye County, Nevada. The Jupiter Project is subject to an earn-in agreement with Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS). (see NR dated June 21, 2017).

Robert Felder, President and CEO states, 'We are very pleased to have our partner returning for a second round of drilling. The drill results from 2017 identified significant gold mineralization nearly a kilometer away from previously known gold mineralization on the property. This opens up a large, prospective area for discovery on the project and we are very much looking forward to the results of this exciting program'

In 2017, Ramelius completed a seven-hole, reverse circulation ('RC') drilling program, totaling 1195 meters (3920 feet) representing a preliminary test of two target areas. Six of the seven holes were drilled in the NE Pediment Gravity Target, and one hole was drilled as a first test of the Eagle Target. The NE Pediment target returned four holes with anomalous gold mineralization, with the best intercept of 9.1m @ 1.1 g/t Au (See NR dated January 29, 2018). These four holes were drilled across significant graben-bounding structures interpreted from gravity data and intersected a consistent increase in gold grade to the southeast (See Figure 1).

The current Phase II follow-up program includes plans for 1524m (5000 feet) of RC drilling in 7 holes, offsetting the mineralization encountered in the Phase I program, and also drilling structural targets to explore for potential higher grade feeder structures.

Qualified Person

All technical data disclosed in this press release has been verified by RenGold's Qualified Person, Robert Felder, M.Sc. and Certified Professional Geologist (CPG #11012) as recognized by the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).

About Renaissance Gold Inc.

Renaissance Gold Inc. is a western US focused prospect generator utilizing a joint venture business model. RenGold applies the extensive exploration experience and high-end technical skills of its founders and team members to search for and acquire high quality precious metal exploration projects that are then offered for joint venture to industry partners who provide exploration funding. RenGold maintains a large portfolio of gold and silver exploration properties and has entered into over 65 exploration agreements including those as its predecessor, AuEx Ventures Inc. and those from Kinetic Gold. RenGold's objective is to place its projects into exploration agreements, testing as many drill targets as possible and providing maximum exposure to success through discovery.

[Attachment]

Figure 1: Map showing the location of 2017 drill holes illustrating the increase in drilled gold grades from northwest to southeast, and the location of permitted follow-up drill sites.

By: Robert Felder, President & CEO
For further information, contact:
Robert Felder 775-337-1545 or


Ronald Parratt 775-337-1545 or

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking' statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur. Although Renaissance Gold Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Renaissance Gold Inc's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Renaissance Gold Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Disclaimer

Renaissance Gold Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 11:42:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENAISSANCE GOLD INC
01:43pRENAISSANCE GOLD : Follow-up Drilling Commences on Renaissance Gold's Jupiter Pr..
PU
01:02pRENAISSANCE GOLD : Follow-up Drilling Commences on Renaissance Gold’s Jupi..
AQ
07/26RENAISSANCE GOLD : Follow-up Drilling Program Begins on Renaissance Gold's Spruc..
AQ
07/24RENAISSANCE GOLD : Follow-up Drilling Program Begins on Renaissance Gold's Spruc..
PU
07/24RENAISSANCE GOLD : Follow-up Drilling Program Begins on Renaissance Gold’s..
AQ
07/02S2 RESOURCES : Renaissance Gold Drilling Results, South Roberts Project
AQ
06/27RENAISSANCE GOLD : Drilling Results, South Roberts Project
PU
06/27RENAISSANCE GOLD : Drilling Results, South Roberts Project
AQ
06/14Renaissance Gold receives US$200,000 payment from AngloGold Ashanti to mainta..
AQ
06/11RENAISSANCE GOLD : receives US$200,000 payment from AngloGold Ashanti to maintai..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : One Slam-Dunk Investment - In A Perfect World 
20176 Small North American Gold Prospect Generators And Royalty Companies 
2015Insiders Seem Somewhat Confident In These Oil And Gas Names 
2015Oasis Petroleum Is One Of The Few Activist Targets In Oil & Gas 
Chart RENAISSANCE GOLD INC
Duration : Period :
Renaissance Gold Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert P. Felder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. Parratt Chairman
Daniel O'Brien Chief Financial Officer
Richard L. Bedell Director & Executive Vice President
Timothy M. Janke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCE GOLD INC-28.57%0
BHP BILLITON PLC0.00%130 678
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.62%130 678
RIO TINTO6.46%96 218
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.12%96 218
ANGLO AMERICAN11.83%30 952
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.