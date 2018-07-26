Log in
RENAULT (RNO)
Car Makers' Shares Lifted by US-EU Trade Detente -- Market Talk
DJ
RENAULT : Availability of AVTOVAZ H1 2018 financial results
GL
RENAULT SA : half-yearly earnings release
RENAULT : Availability of AVTOVAZ H1 2018 financial results

0
07/26/2018 | 10:36am CEST

           
           

Boulogne, July 26, 2018

Renault announces that AVTOVAZ H1 2018 financial results are now available on Renault website www.group.renault.com, tab Finance, in the 'Regulated information', 'AVTOVAZ communication'




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 60 681 M
EBIT 2018 3 941 M
Net income 2018 4 327 M
Finance 2018 4 069 M
Yield 2018 5,25%
P/E ratio 2018 4,58
P/E ratio 2019 4,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 21 798 M
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 102 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Bolloré Chief Operating Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-14.04%25 584
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.32%215 676
VOLKSWAGEN-12.33%87 284
DAIMLER-18.25%74 297
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-8.03%62 229
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.15%55 637
