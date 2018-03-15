Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RENAULT :Communication about availability - Renault sales figures for February 2018

03/15/2018 | 08:46am CET

Communication about availability - Renault sales figures for November 2016

Boulogne, December 15, 2016

Renault announces that its sales figures report for November 2016 is now available on Renault website www.group.renault.com, tab Finance, in the 'Financial information', 'Key figures', 'Monthly sales'




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RENAULT via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 61 807 M
EBIT 2018 4 131 M
Net income 2018 4 487 M
Finance 2018 4 614 M
Yield 2018 3,92%
P/E ratio 2018 5,85
P/E ratio 2019 5,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 27 963 M
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 103 €
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Bolloré Chief Competitive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philippe Lagayette Lead Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT12.30%34 606
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.95%213 368
VOLKSWAGEN-7.17%97 142
DAIMLER-4.36%90 600
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.53%68 070
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-6.06%63 024
