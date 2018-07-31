ReNeuron : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

AIM: RENE

31 July 2018

ReNeuron Group plc

("ReNeuron" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a leading UK-based stem cell therapy development company, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018 and the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have been sent to shareholders and are also available on the Company's website atwww.reneuron.com.

ReNeuron's AGM will be held at 10.00am on Wednesday 12 September 2018 at the offices of Covington & Burling LLP, 265 Strand, London, WC2R 1BH.

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a leading, clinical-stage cell therapy development company. Based in the UK, its primary objective is the development of novel cell-based therapies targeting areas of significant unmet or poorly met medical need.

ReNeuron has used its unique stem cell technologies to develop cell-based therapies for significant disease conditions where the cells can be readily administered "off-the-shelf" to any eligible patient without the need for additional immunosuppressive drug treatments. The Company has therapeutic candidates in clinical development for disability as a result of stroke and for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa.

ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential new nanomedicine targeting cancer and as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action.

ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. Further information on ReNeuron and its products can be found atwww.reneuron.com.