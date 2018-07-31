Log in
RENEURON GROUP PLC (GB00B0DZML60_GB)

RENEURON GROUP PLC (GB00B0DZML60_GB)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ReNeuron : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

07/31/2018 | 04:43pm CEST
RNS Number : 3602W
ReNeuron Group plc
31 July 2018

AIM: RENE


31 July 2018

ReNeuron Group plc

("ReNeuron" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a leading UK-based stem cell therapy development company, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018 and the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have been sent to shareholders and are also available on the Company's website atwww.reneuron.com.

ReNeuron's AGM will be held at 10.00am on Wednesday 12 September 2018 at the offices of Covington & Burling LLP, 265 Strand, London, WC2R 1BH.

ENDS

Enquiries:

ReNeuron

+44 (0) 20 3819 8400

Olav Hellebø , Chief Executive Officer


Michael Hunt, Chief Financial Officer


Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Mark Court, Sophie Wills, Tilly Abraham




Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Jonathan Senior, Stewart Wallace, Ben Maddison (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

N+1 Singer Advisory LLP

Mark Taylor (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a leading, clinical-stage cell therapy development company. Based in the UK, its primary objective is the development of novel cell-based therapies targeting areas of significant unmet or poorly met medical need.

ReNeuron has used its unique stem cell technologies to develop cell-based therapies for significant disease conditions where the cells can be readily administered "off-the-shelf" to any eligible patient without the need for additional immunosuppressive drug treatments. The Company has therapeutic candidates in clinical development for disability as a result of stroke and for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa.

ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential new nanomedicine targeting cancer and as a potential delivery system for drugs that would otherwise be unable to reach their site of action.

ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. Further information on ReNeuron and its products can be found atwww.reneuron.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

ReNeuron Group plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:42:05 UTC
